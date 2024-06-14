PLP-PEOPLES PARTY Elects New Executive Ahead of PEOPLES CONVENTION

****In preparation for the upcoming PEOPLES CONVENTION scheduled for Saturday, June 15th in Tabernacle, the PLP-PEOPLES PARTY has elected a new executive lineup that reflects a mix of continuity and fresh perspectives following a progressive and dynamic year.The delegates, reflecting on a year marked by significant achievements and advancements, expressed overall satisfaction with the outgoing executive, prompting minimal changes in leadership positions. The newly elected executive, subject to ratification at the convention, comprises notable figures who will steer the party forward and upward effectively .

The key appointments include:

1. **National Party Leader:** Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris

2. **National Party Chairperson:** Ms. Wendy Phipps

3. **National Party Deputy Chairperson:** Mrs. Cheryll Reid Nisbett

4. **National Party Treasurer:** Mrs. Rawle Mars

5. **National Party Deputy Treasurer:** Mr. Howard Richardson

6. **National Party Secretary:** Ms. Petrona Thomas

7. **National Party Deputy Secretary:** Mrs. Karen Huggins

8. **National Party Women’s Arm Chair:** Ms. Corretta Harris

9. **National Party Women’s Arm Deputy:** Mrs. Angela Lewis

Additionally, trustees representing each constituency will play a crucial role in ensuring regional representation and grassroots engagement within the party structure.The PLP-PEOPLES PARTY remains committed to fostering inclusivity, progressive policies, and community-driven initiatives that resonate with the needs of the people. The upcoming convention promises to be a platform for discussions, strategic planning, and solidarity among party members and supporters.All interested parties and stakeholders are encouraged to participate in shaping the future direction of the party and contributing to the continued growth and success of Antigua and Barbuda under the leadership of the newly elected executive team.