St.Kitts-Nevis’ Rustum Southwell Reappointed Dalhousie University Chancellor for Historic Second Term

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, June 28, 2026 — In another proud moment for St. Kitts and Nevis, distinguished Kittitian-born business leader and community builder Rustum Southwell has been reappointed as Chancellor of Dalhousie University for a second three-year term.

Southwell, the son of National Hero The Right Excellent Sir C. A. Paul Southwell and Lady Gladys Southwell, will continue in Dalhousie’s most senior ceremonial role through 2029.

The reappointment was formally approved by Dalhousie’s Board of Governors on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, cementing Southwell’s place as one of the most prominent sons of St. Kitts and Nevis serving in Canadian higher education.

Southwell, who first became Chancellor in 2023, is widely respected as the founder of the Black Business Initiative, described as Canada’s longest-serving Black-owned business development initiative. His journey from St. Kitts and Nevis to Halifax began when he arrived as an international student to study Psychology at Dalhousie before becoming a major force in business, entrepreneurship, equity, and community development.

Speaking to Dal News, Southwell reflected on the power of the role, especially during Convocation.

“The three years go by very quickly,” he said. “And a week like this reminds me of why it matters: getting to see the young people walking across the stage, graduating, having a personal moment with them and being part of this important day. It’s the best part of the role.”

Dalhousie President and Vice-Chancellor Kim Brooks praised Southwell’s leadership, describing him as a figure who brings “warmth, purpose and imagination” to the chancellor’s office.

Southwell’s relationship with Dalhousie stretches far beyond ceremony. He has helped create scholarship opportunities, supported the Faculty of Management, contributed to the James R. Johnston Chair in Black Canadian Studies, and received an honorary degree from the university in 2018.

For Southwell, the second term is not simply about continuing service. It is about legacy.

“I want to find the best way I can to leave something here that lasts,” he said. “I want it to be something that reflects my own values — what I’ve stood for and what I believe.”

He also credited his parents and his upbringing in St. Kitts for shaping his commitment to service. His mother, Lady Gladys Southwell, was remembered for her deep care for others, while his father, Sir C. A. Paul Southwell, helped shape the political future of St. Kitts and Nevis as First Chief Minister and Second Premier.

From the Caribbean to Canada, Rustum Southwell’s remarkable rise continues to stand as a powerful story of vision, service, leadership, and legacy.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, his reappointment is more than a personal achievement. It is a national moment of pride.