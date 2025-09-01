Athletic and School Clubs Banned from Training at Kim Collins Stadium

PAM Deputy Leader Blasts Minister of Sports: “What Use Is a World-Class Track If It Cannot Be Used to Train Our Youth?”

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — September 2, 2025 — The Ministry of Sports has come under fire following confirmation that athletic and school clubs have been banned from continuous training at the Kim Collins Athletics Stadium. In an official letter to the St. Kitts-Nevis Athletics President, Delwayne Delaney, the Department of Sports stated it “regrets to inform you that we are unable to accommodate continuous training by clubs at the facility at this time.”

The restriction, the letter explained, follows manufacturer recommendations regarding the stadium’s new surface and the government’s stated plan for “ongoing improvement works.” While access will remain for SKN Athletics and national athletes in preparation for competitions, clubs—the very foundation of the nation’s athletics program—are being told to seek “alternative venues.”

PAM Deputy Leader: “Failure of Leadership”

People’s Action Movement (PAM) Deputy Leader and Constituency Four candidate, Azard Gumbs, condemned the move as an outright betrayal of athletes and clubs.

“This is unacceptable. The stadium that bears the name of our world champion, Kim Collins, should be a beacon of opportunity, not a closed gate,” Gumbs declared. “To tell athletes to ‘seek alternative venues’ when none exist of comparable standard is not a solution… it is an insult.”

He further accused the Ministry of Sports of creating a “two-tier system” by granting national athletes selective access while sidelining the very grassroots clubs responsible for developing talent.

Lack of Transparency

The Department’s letter referenced “improvement works” but gave no detail on scope, timeline, or policy updates. Gumbs blasted this as another case of “secrecy over transparency.”

“Once again, the Minister of Sports has failed to deliver,” Gumbs said. “Sports is not just recreation—it is nation-building, youth empowerment, and international representation. Denying our clubs access to world-class facilities undermines the entire system.”

A Call for Accountability

Gumbs vowed to keep pressing the government until athletes and clubs are afforded the respect and facilities they deserve.

“Without clubs, there would be no national athletes,” he reminded. “We must end this neglect and restore fairness and access to Kim Collins Stadium.”

The controversy is expected to intensify calls for accountability from the Ministry of Sports as the athletics community, schools, and parents grapple with what many see as a damaging setback for youth and sports development in St. Kitts and Nevis.