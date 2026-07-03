MINISTRY OF HEALTH MOVES TO AVERT CONTINUING WORSENING HEALTHCARE CRISIS. New Directors Appointed to Reinforce Health Institutions Amid Growing Public Pressure Over Widespread System Failures since 2023

Gardenia Destang-Richardson Named Director of Health Institutions; Nikisha Hazel Appointed Director of Institutional Nursing Services

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — In what many will see as a major administrative shake-up aimed at strengthening the Federation’s healthcare leadership structure, the Ministry of Health has announced two key appointments within its institutional management framework.

Mrs. Gardenia Destang-Richardson has been named the new Director of Health Institutions, while Ms. Nikisha Hazel has been appointed Director of Institutional Nursing Services.

The appointments come at a critical time, as concerns continue to be raised publicly about healthcare management, institutional efficiency, patient care standards, staffing pressures, and the overall performance of the health system in St. Kitts and Nevis. While the Ministry has framed the appointments as part of its ongoing healthcare transformation agenda, the move is also likely to be viewed as an effort to reinforce leadership at the institutional level and help restore public confidence.

Mrs. Destang-Richardson brings nearly two decades of public health leadership to the post. From 2007 to 2019, she served as National AIDS Programme Coordinator, leading Saint Kitts and Nevis’ national response to HIV and AIDS. During that period, the Federation achieved World Health Organization certification for the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV and congenital syphilis — a major public health milestone.

According to the Ministry of Health, Mrs. Destang-Richardson’s experience in health systems development, programme management, and multidisciplinary leadership positions her to guide the nation’s health institutions through a period of continued reform and strengthening.

She holds a Master of Science in Psychology with a specialization in Public Administration and Social Change, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Behavioural Science with a minor in Health.

Meanwhile, Ms. Nikisha Hazel brings 27 years of healthcare experience to her new role as Director of Institutional Nursing Services. A dedicated public health professional, Ms. Hazel has built a strong record in nursing leadership, community health, midwifery development, and public health administration.

Since 2023, she has served as Deputy Coordinator of Community Nursing Services, where she has been credited with demonstrating commitment to community health, team development, and service excellence. Her leadership profile also includes service as Chair of the St. Christopher and Nevis Nurses and Midwives Council, President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Midwife Association, Secretary of the Caribbean Regional Midwives Association, and membership in the St. Kitts Diabetic Association.

Ms. Hazel holds a Master of Public Health from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill, Barbados; a Bachelor of Science in Public Health Nursing from the University of Technology, Jamaica; and additional qualifications in Health Policy and Health Systems, Midwifery, and Nursing Education.

The dual appointments signal a clear attempt by the Ministry to place experienced professionals in key posts responsible for institutional oversight, healthcare delivery, nursing standards, and service coordination.

For a health sector facing heightened public scrutiny, the leadership of Mrs. Destang-Richardson and Ms. Hazel will be closely watched. Their success will likely depend not only on personal experience and professional commitment, but also on the Ministry’s ability to provide the resources, policy support, staffing, and accountability systems needed to deliver meaningful improvement.

The Ministry has extended congratulations to both women and expressed confidence that their leadership will contribute to stronger institutions, stronger nursing services, healthier communities, and a better future for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.