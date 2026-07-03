HEALTHCARE EXODUS DEEPENS AS ANOTHER MEDICAL GIANT STEPS AWAY: Top Internist Dr. Bichara Sahely Shuts Office as Public Confidence Continues to Slide and Raises Fresh Questions About Troubled Health System

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — St. Kitts and Nevis’ already strained healthcare landscape has been dealt another major setback, as highly respected consultant physician and internal medicine specialist Dr. Bichara Sahely has announced the permanent closure of his private medical office, effective August 14, 2026.

According to a public bulletin, patients wishing to collect medical records may do so from July 1 to August 31, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and on Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

The announcement comes roughly one year after Dr. Sahely reportedly resigned from his position at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, deepening public concern over what critics describe as an ongoing crisis of confidence, leadership and retention within the Federation’s healthcare system.

Dr. Sahely is widely regarded as one of the Federation’s leading internists, with more than two decades of public service. His medical background includes training in internal medicine, clinical reasoning, physiology and public health promotion. He earned a BSc in Biology from Dalhousie University, followed by an MBBS and Doctor of Medicine in Internal Medicine from UWI Mona. He also serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at UMHS.

His departure from active office practice follows a troubling pattern of senior healthcare professionals stepping away from major roles, including respected names such as Dr. Wilkinson, Matron Kerry Tuckett, and others who have left or shifted away from frontline institutional service.

While no official reason has been publicly stated for the permanent closure, the timing has intensified public debate over whether the country’s healthcare system is losing too much experience at a time when strong medical leadership is urgently needed.

For many citizens, the closure is more than a private practice decision. It is being viewed as another warning sign that St. Kitts and Nevis must move quickly to restore confidence, stabilize healthcare management, retain top professionals and ensure patients are not left paying the price for a system under mounting pressure.