INSULT TO THE CHURCH, INSULT TO THE NATION!” – PASTOR LINCOLN CONNOR UNLEASHES FIERY REBUKE AS GOVERNMENT SNUBS WILLIAM CONNOR HERO BID

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Independence celebrations have been rocked by a thunderous rebuke from Pastor Lincoln Connor, who tore into Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, his Cabinet, and the Independence Honours Committee chaired by Dr. Marcus Natta, for what he described as a “shameful, insulting silence” over the official submission to elevate Pastor William Connor as the Federation’s next National Hero – and the first non-political figure to be so recognized.

In a fiery sermon that electrified the Christian community, Pastor Connor declared that the blatant disregard for the application was nothing short of a national disgrace, a direct insult not only to the ministry but to every citizen touched by the late Pastor William Connor’s six decades of unbroken service.

“Every Nation Has Its Heroes”

“Every nation has its heroes, its visionaries, its champions. Pastor William Conner must be categorized as one of the heroes of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis,” Pastor Connor thundered to resounding applause.

With biting passion, he blasted the committee’s failure to even acknowledge receipt of the submission, noting that for two consecutive years, there was not so much as a letter, a phone call, or a whisper of recognition.

“That is an insult to this ministry, an insult to the people who send it, and an insult to the memory of that great man who spoke the keynote address on September 18th, 1983, when this country became independent,” Connor declared.

A Snub That Cuts Deep

For the Christian community, the slight is unbearable. On National Heroes Day, Pastor Connor lamented, the nation continues to honor only five political figures at the Heroes Park, while ignoring the towering spiritual legacy of a man who spent his life in the trenches for the poor, the neglected, and the forgotten.

“If you have a poll today, every person, across every political divide, will say to you Pastor Conner is well deserving to be in that park. Everybody will tell you that. Far and near, across this world, everybody will tell you that. We are a better people because of that man.”

“We Will Not Be Silenced”

In words that cut deep into the conscience of the nation, Pastor Connor vowed that the submission would not stop.

“We will send it in every year. You can refuse to acknowledge it every year. But the day will come when a government will get in and they will acknowledge it. We must done with those things in this country!”

Connor rejected any notion that the Church was “bullying” its way into national recognition, emphasizing instead that this was a matter of justice and gratitude.

“We are not bullying anybody. We are saying that we must inspire people. We are saying that not only political figures should be National Heroes. We are saying that the Church must be represented, and this man blazed a trail.”

A Legacy Written in Faith and Sacrifice

Pastor Connor invoked the humble beginnings of William Connor’s ministry in September 1949:

“We had no blueprint. We had no plans. We had no money. No benches. No Sunday school specialists. No training in theology or child psychology. All we had was a black Bible, a big stick, and the leadership of the Holy Spirit. And we went across our village because we saw a need, we had a vision, a dream, a burden, and a call.”

Those words hung heavy as a reminder of the sacrificial roots of the Church’s service to the people, and the glaring injustice in denying recognition to a man who helped lay the moral foundation of the nation.

The People’s Verdict

As fireworks blaze and flags fly this Independence season, many are asking whether the Honours Committee’s deafening silence is evidence of arrogance, political bias, or a deeper disregard for the Church’s role in shaping national identity.

One worshipper summed it up bluntly after the service:

“If Pastor William Connor is not a National Hero, then what does that say about us as a people?”