LONDON/BASSETERRE/NEW DELHI – June 18, 2025 — In an explosive courtroom twist that’s making international headlines, fugitive Indian billionaire Mehul Choksi has named Sir Gurdip “Dev” Bath, respected St. Kitts and Nevis diplomat and humanitarian, in a London High Court filing—accusing him of being involved in a 2021 abduction plot from Antigua.

But is this the revelation of a shadowy conspiracy, or simply a last-ditch attempt by a conman to delay extradition?

While Choksi alleges he was kidnapped and forcibly transported to Dominica, no charges—repeat, no charges—have ever been brought against Sir Bath. There is no police report, indictment, or official complaint filed in St. Kitts and Nevis, India, the UK, or anywhere else.

What exists, however, is a global reputation of service, diplomacy, and humanitarian work built by Sir Gurdip Bath over decades.

Choksi: Master of Distraction?

Mehul Choksi, wanted in India for his alleged role in a ₹14,000 crore (US $2 billion) bank fraud—one of the largest in Indian history—has become known for using legal technicalities and sensational accusations to avoid facing justice.

In an official video released by the Indian Government, Choksi is depicted as the architect of a vast financial fraud, not a victim of state-sponsored kidnapping. Notably, Sir Bath is not referenced, implicated, or even mentioned in this detailed exposé backed by Indian law enforcement agencies.

Watch it here: https://youtu.be/haMk2Jxz7TQ

Sir Gurdip Bath: Global Humanitarian, Knighted Hero

In sharp contrast, Sir Gurdip Bath’s record speaks volumes. In 2023, he received Barbados’ highest civilian honour, the Order of the Republic, from President Dame Sandra Mason for his life-saving role in delivering 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Barbados at the height of the pandemic — at his own expense.

“Helping bring a fugitive to justice is not a crime. Saving lives during a pandemic is not a conspiracy,” said one regional diplomat.

“Sir Bath is a man of integrity — honored by nations, not hunted by them.”

Sources across the Caribbean and in international diplomatic circles describe Sir Bath as a bridge-builder between nations, whose diplomatic interventions and humanitarian acts have made a tangible impact.

The Statesman Coverage

Caribpix Coverage

Allegations Without Evidence

Critics argue Choksi’s new claims are strategically timed to delay his return to India. Legal experts note that the courtroom narrative is built on allegations, not verified evidence.

A UK-based legal observer told Times Caribbean Global:

“Anyone named in a civil filing can be dragged into a headline, but what matters is what’s proven. In Sir Bath’s case, there’s been nothing — no warrants, no arrests, no wrongdoing.”

The Verdict of Reason

While the Choksi case continues to unfold in courts, the court of public opinion is weighing the facts. One man is facing a mountain of criminal evidence. The other is decorated by sovereign nations for his contributions to health, diplomacy, and public service.

Sir Gurdip Bath is no villain — he is a global hero, caught in the smoke cloud of a fugitive’s legal misdirection.

The World Watches

As this high-profile case captures international attention, one thing is clear: Truth still matters. And for Sir Gurdip Bath, the record remains unblemished, unindicted, and unbroken.

