FORT THOMAS FIASCO IN THE MAKING — GOVERNMENT PUSHES NEW “WORLD-CLASS” MUSEUM WHILE OTHERS ROT

With the National Museum crumbling, the $14M Bradshaw Museum gathering dust for two years, and the Heroes Park already acting as a monument, the Fort Thomas plan is being blasted as another glossy project doomed to decay.

Another Museum? Government’s Fort Thomas “World-Class” Dream Ignores Our Museum Graveyard

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — August 15, 2025 — The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has announced its latest grand cultural venture — the repurposing of the historic Fort Thomas Hotel into a “world-class Museum of Caribbean History.” A noble vision on paper, no doubt. But for a country already sitting on a decaying, poorly maintained National Museum, a long-stalled $14 million Robert L. Bradshaw Museum project, and a National Heroes Park that essentially functions as a museum itself, one can’t help but ask: do we really need another shrine to neglect?

After all, this is St. Kitts and Nevis — the land where cultural projects are launched with ribbon-cuttings and fanfare… and then quietly left to wither like flowers in the desert. The current National Museum, occupying the treasured Old Treasury Building, has become a poster child for “how not to maintain heritage,” suffering from poor building maintenance and years of structural inattention. The Bradshaw Museum? The last time we saw any progress there was two years ago, just weeks after the grand launch of the project — nothing since. And now, we’re lining up for yet another future tourist brochure attraction that risks becoming another expensive ghost.

One must wonder — is this truly about heritage, or is it about headlines? Because it’s much easier to announce a museum than to run one properly. And with our cultural track record, “world-class” has a strange way of turning into “world-forgotten” faster than you can say “maintenance budget.”

Full Government Statement

(as issued on August 15, 2025)

STATEMENT FROM THE GOVERNMENT OF SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS ON THE REPURPOSING OF THE HISTORIC FORT THOMAS HOTEL

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is in the final stages of negotiations for the repurposing of the historic Fort Thomas Hotel property at Fortlands, Basseterre, into a world-class Museum of Caribbean History. This landmark facility will be complemented by restaurants, public spaces, and monuments that celebrate our shared regional heritage. An Environmental Impact Assessment has been completed, and an Archaeologist will be assigned to the project to ensure that any items of archaeological value are identified, preserved, and, where appropriate, incorporated into the Museum. The arrangement being negotiated is a lease-to-own model, under which the developer may only purchase the property upon successful completion of the project and delivery of the agreed public amenities. The development will also include coastal erosion stabilization to protect the Fortlands shoreline and safeguard the integrity of the site. This initiative follows decades of deterioration at the property, which the Government has owned since 1999. The project will reverse this decline, transforming the site into a vibrant cultural, educational, and tourism destination, while honoring its historical significance. The government is moving forward responsibly, guided by a clear public-interest framework, to deliver a nationally significant cultural asset for Basseterre, for Saint Kitts and Nevis, and for the wider Caribbean. Further updates will be provided once the plans and negotiations are finalized.

A “World-Class” Idea in a Third-Class Reality

Let’s be clear — no one disputes that Fort Thomas Hotel, once a jewel in the island’s tourism crown, has languished in ruin for decades. But transforming it into a Caribbean history museum while our current museum struggles to keep its lights on? That’s like buying a luxury sports car when your existing car is on four flat tires — and your mechanic’s been missing for years.

And the Bradshaw Museum? Two years stalled, millions already allocated, and nothing but whispers and excuses. Surely, shouldn’t the government prove it can complete and sustain one museum before breaking ground on another? Or perhaps that would be too much like responsible governance.

The National Heroes Park Factor

We must also remember: the National Heroes Park is itself an open-air museum — with statues, plaques, and curated historical storytelling. So, between the current National Museum, the Bradshaw Museum-in-waiting, and the Heroes Park, how much museum is too much museum? At this rate, we risk turning our capital into a city of locked doors and faded “Opening Soon” signs.

The Fear: Another Dust Collector

The government’s press release paints an elegant picture — archaeologists, coastal stabilization, public spaces, restaurants. But anyone who has lived here long enough knows the other side of the coin: lofty cultural ambitions crippled by underfunding, political distractions, and managerial incompetence. The danger is obvious — Fort Thomas could easily join the Bradshaw project in the dreaded Museum Bermuda Triangle, where money disappears and history gathers dust.

SKN Times Editorial Verdict: Until the government can fix and sustain the museums it already has, this Fort Thomas plan is less about history and more about repeating it — in all the wrong ways.