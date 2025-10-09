“3 YEARS , 25 SESSIONS, 0 MINUTES -A DERELICTION OF DEMOCRACY !”: NATIONAL ASSEMBLY SPEAKER BLASTED FOR HISTORIC FAILURE TO PRESENT MINUTES IN OVER THREE YEARS — PUBLIC DEMANDS RESIGNATION

In what many are calling one of the gravest institutional breakdowns in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis’ parliamentary democracy, Speaker of the National Assembly has come under fire for failing to present or approve minutes for more than three years and over twenty-five sittings. The unprecedented lapse has ignited outrage among lawmakers, constitutional observers, and the general public — all demanding one thing: her immediate resignation.

A Parliamentary Embarrassment of Historic Proportions

Across the Commonwealth, the Speaker’s role is sacred — charged with upholding parliamentary order, protecting legislative integrity, and ensuring accurate record-keeping of every proceeding. Yet in St. Kitts and Nevis, the Assembly has inexplicably gone more than 1,000 days without presenting or confirming a single set of minutes.

This means that for over two dozen sessions, including budget debates, motions, and critical national addresses, there exists no official record. Parliamentary historians are describing it as a “constitutional black hole” and a “blight on the nation’s democratic record.”

One former clerk, speaking under condition of anonymity, described the situation bluntly:

“Minutes are the legal memory of Parliament. Without them, the institution has no continuity, no transparency, and no accountability. It’s as if the last three years of governance never officially happened.”

A Speaker Adrift — or Willfully Neglectful?

The Speaker’s inexplicable failure to table minutes has raised serious questions about her competence, leadership, and respect for democratic norms. Despite receiving full salary, staff support, and state resources, she has presided over more than two dozen sittings without ensuring the most basic procedural requirement of the House — the presentation and confirmation of minutes.

This is not an oversight; it is a systemic dereliction of duty.

The Speaker’s defenders have cited “administrative delays” and “resource constraints,” but such excuses collapse under scrutiny. The Assembly is fully staffed, and the Clerk’s Office functions with clear mandates. The Speaker’s role is not optional; it is constitutional. To abandon it for years amounts to institutional negligence of the highest order.

Democracy Without Record is Dictatorship in Disguise

Without official minutes, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis are effectively blind to the workings of their Parliament.

No verifiable record exists of what was said, who voted for what, or what motions were debated. This erasure undermines public trust, legal legitimacy, and historical accuracy — the three pillars on which any democracy rests.

Constitutional experts warn that such a breakdown could have far-reaching consequences for governance, judicial review, and even future constitutional challenges.

“When minutes vanish, accountability vanishes. This is not just bad administration — it’s a democratic crisis,” noted one regional constitutional scholar.

A Call for Accountability and Immediate Resignation

Opposition members have called the situation “Guinness World Record-level incompetence,” demanding that the Speaker resign forthwith to restore public confidence in the National Assembly.

Dr. Timothy Harris, the longest-serving parliamentarian, has publicly decried the Speaker’s “unparliamentary behavior” and “flagrant disregard for procedure,” accusing her of reducing the Assembly to a mockery of governance.

Civil society groups, too, have begun to echo the call. Activists argue that if the Speaker remains in office, it will signal that constitutional responsibility can be ignored without consequence — a precedent that could cripple parliamentary standards for generations.

A Stain on the Legacy of Parliamentary Independence

The National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis has long prided itself on being one of the most disciplined and respected institutions in the Eastern Caribbean. Yet under the current Speaker, that reputation has eroded beyond recognition.

From unrecorded proceedings and delayed documentation to bias accusations and unprofessional conduct, the cumulative failures now threaten to permanently scar the credibility of the nation’s legislative branch.

The Verdict

Three years. Twenty-five sittings. Zero minutes.

That is the Speaker’s record.

In any functioning democracy, such gross abdication of duty would trigger an immediate resignation — if not a formal investigation. The time for excuses and deflection has long passed.

It is now a matter of national integrity.

The Speaker must do the honorable thing — step down immediately — so that Parliament may begin the long process of restoring credibility, transparency, and respect to the institution she has so carelessly tarnished.

SKN TIMES

Holding Power Accountable. Preserving Democratic Integrity.