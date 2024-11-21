FOREIGN MINISTER DR. DENZIL DOUGLAS REPRESENTS ST. KITTS AND NEVIS AT INDIA-CARICOM SUMMIT IN GUYANA

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Hon. Denzil Douglas, represented St. Kitts and Nevis at the historic India-CARICOM Summit in Georgetown, Guyana. On the sidelines of the summit, Dr. Douglas held a brief yet impactful meeting with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on strengthening diplomatic ties and exploring avenues for deeper collaboration between the two nations.

PM in a family photo with CARICOM Leader on the sidelines of India-CARICOM Summit at Georgetown, in Guyana on November 20, 2024.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

During the meeting, discussions centered on enhancing partnerships in key areas, including health cooperation. As a medical doctor, Dr. Douglas engaged extensively with PM Modi on improving vaccine affordability and strengthening healthcare delivery systems.

Additionally, Dr. Douglas met with G. V. Srinivas, Additional Secretary for Latin America and the Caribbean in India’s Ministry of External Affairs. Their exchange further emphasized India’s commitment to fostering closer relations with St. Kitts and Nevis and the broader CARICOM region.

Prime Minister Modi’s Commitment

Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s dedication to supporting St. Kitts and Nevis across various sectors, signaling a new chapter of enhanced collaboration between the two nations.

India-CARICOM Summit Highlights

The India-CARICOM Summit, co-chaired by PM Modi and CARICOM Chairman Dickon Mitchell, spotlighted India’s unwavering support for the region. Modi emphasized that CARICOM nations are not merely small countries but “large ocean nations,” underscoring the importance of their vast maritime territories.

The summit reinforced India’s role as a strategic partner in the Caribbean, with discussions covering economic development, climate resilience, and sustainable growth.

A Path Forward for St. Kitts and Nevis

Dr. Douglas’s engagement at the summit is expected to unlock new opportunities for collaboration between St. Kitts and Nevis and India. From healthcare advancements to economic partnerships, the outcomes of these discussions promise significant benefits for the federation.

The India-CARICOM Summit continues to highlight the growing global influence of CARICOM nations and their potential to build stronger alliances with emerging global powers like India.