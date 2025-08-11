OVER 250 LBS OF COCAINE WORTH US $2 MILLION WASHES ASHORE IN PONCE, PUERTO RICO

PONCE, PUERTO RICO – In a dramatic and highly publicized bust, United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents have recovered more than 250 pounds of cocaine, valued at a staggering US $2 million, after the illicit cargo mysteriously washed up on the rocky shores of Ponce last Thursday.

The discovery — which has sent shockwaves through the coastal city — was made when patrol units spotted several large, suspiciously wrapped bales battered by crashing waves along the shoreline. The packages, bound with rope and industrial tape, were quickly secured by authorities to prevent further drift into the ocean.

CBP officials confirmed that the seized cocaine is part of what they believe to be a major transshipment intended for drug trafficking networks in the Caribbean and mainland United States. “This was a significant recovery that has disrupted the flow of dangerous narcotics into our communities,” a CBP spokesperson told Times Caribbean.

Witnesses described the surreal scene as law enforcement vehicles converged on the coast while a patrol boat loomed offshore, scanning for any potential suspects or additional contraband. The bales, still dripping from the saltwater, were carefully loaded onto CBP transport vehicles under heavy guard.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the origin of the shipment, but investigations are underway to determine whether the cocaine was dumped at sea during a botched smuggling run or lost in transit.

CBP reiterated its commitment to aggressive coastal surveillance and interdiction, crediting the swift response of its marine and land-based units for the successful recovery.

This latest seizure underscores Puerto Rico’s ongoing battle against drug trafficking routes that use the island as a critical transshipment hub between South America, the Caribbean, and the United States mainland.

Times Caribbean will continue to monitor and report on developments as the investigation unfolds.