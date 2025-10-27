MINISTER MAYNARD IN INDIA-St. Kitts and Nevis advances solar diplomacy at International Solar Alliance meeting in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, INDIA — Konris Maynard, Minister of Public Infrastructure, Utilities and Energy for St. Kitts and Nevis, met with Director General of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), R.K. Singh, during the 8th Session of the Alliance in India on Monday.

The high-level meeting centered on deepening cooperation in solar energy development, addressing the unique challenges of Small Island Developing States (SIDS), and advancing the Sustainable Island State Agenda championed by the Federation.

Minister Maynard highlighted that energy transition remains a key pillar of St. Kitts and Nevis’ sustainable development strategy. He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to expanding the country’s renewable energy footprint, emphasizing that the Federation intends to leverage platforms such as the ISA to accelerate progress in solar generation and storage.

“Our mission is to strengthen the energy sector through innovative, sustainable, and affordable solutions. The energy transition is central to our agenda — and partnerships like this one with the ISA will help us push forward,” Maynard said.

Director General Singh praised St. Kitts and Nevis’ proactive approach, particularly in addressing end-of-life disposal of solar panels — an issue he described as a “global benchmark” for responsible energy management. He called for all member states to adopt similar sustainability protocols.

Discussions also explored pool procurement of solar technology for SIDS, which aims to collectively lower acquisition costs and reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels. Both parties underscored that such collaboration could dramatically enhance renewable energy resilience across island economies.

Minister Maynard noted that the government of St. Kitts and Nevis has already received technical guidance on optimal conditions for solar deployment and expressed enthusiasm for expanding future cooperation with the ISA and its partner networks.

ISA’s Director General added that some nations spend nearly 10 percent of their GDP on fossil fuels — a cost that solar adoption could significantly reduce.

“The International Solar Alliance serves as a melting pot for policy innovation, collaboration, and global energy reform,” Minister Maynard added. “We see this as a valuable opportunity to strengthen our partnerships and lead by example in the Caribbean.”

The meeting reinforced St. Kitts and Nevis’ growing leadership role in advancing renewable energy within the Caribbean and its commitment to becoming a model Sustainable Island State through cleaner, greener, and more affordable energy solutions.