BYRON MESSIA GOES PLATINUM-St. Kitts Star Secures Plaque for 600,000 Album Sales in the UK — A Monumental Moment for Caribbean Music





LONDON, UK — St. Kitts’ own Byron Messia continues to cement his place among global music heavyweights, earning a prestigious plaque in the United Kingdom for surpassing 600,000 sales of his smash-hit project “No Love: The Album.”

The platinum-level achievement was officially recognized at BBC Radio 1Xtra, where Byron posed proudly beside the gleaming plaque — a powerful symbol of how far the young Caribbean star has risen since bursting onto the scene from the twin-island Federation.

The album, which features the chart-dominating anthem “Talibans,” has become one of the most streamed and celebrated Caribbean exports of the decade, redefining the region’s presence in the global music industry.

Byron’s success story is not only a personal triumph but a cultural victory for St. Kitts and Nevis — a small island producing global waves in the fiercely competitive world of international music. His BBC Radio 1Xtra appearance and this new accolade underscore his status as one of the most influential Caribbean voices of his generation.

Fans and fellow artists have flooded social media with congratulations, hailing Byron as a trailblazer and inspiration to the next wave of Kittitian and Caribbean talent.

With “No Love” selling over 600,000 copies and streaming numbers still climbing, Byron Messia’s meteoric rise shows no signs of slowing. From Basseterre to Brixton — the world is listening.

