DR. DAVID MC. ARTHUR BAKER TO SPEAK ON SUSTAINABLE TOURISM AT THE SECOND SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS DIASPORA CONFERENCE

The anticipation continues to build for the upcoming Second Saint Kitts and Nevis Diaspora Conference, set to take place from September 14 to 18, 2024, at the picturesque St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino. The event promises to bring together a distinguished lineup of experts and professionals from across the globe, including Dr. David Mc. Arthur Baker, one of the key panelists, who will present on Monday, September 16, 2024.Dr. Baker is a highly esteemed Professor of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Tennessee State University, with nearly 28 years of academic and professional experience. His impressive career includes faculty roles at the University of Central Missouri and Eastern Illinois University, as well as serving as Resort Manager of the Frigate Bay Beach Resort in St. Kitts and Nevis. His rich and diverse background positions him as a leading authority in the fields of hospitality and tourism.Dr. Baker’s work as a tourism consultant spans Southeast Asia, the Bahamas, and the United States, providing him with a deep understanding of global tourism trends and challenges. His extensive research portfolio includes more than 35 published papers in leading academic journals, with a focus on cruise tourism, sustainable island tourism development, and destination marketing.At the conference, Dr. Baker will address an essential topic—“How the Diaspora Can Assist with Sustainable Tourism.” His presentation will explore strategies to engage the diaspora in supporting environmentally responsible tourism practices that promote long-term economic growth while preserving natural resources and cultural heritage. Drawing on his decades of experience and research, Dr. Baker is expected to offer invaluable insights on how St. Kitts and Nevis can leverage its diaspora connections to enhance sustainable tourism initiatives, crucial for the nation’s development.Dr. Baker holds a PhD in Workforce Education & Development from Southern Illinois University, further solidifying his expertise in the intersection of education, workforce development, and tourism.As the conference draws closer, excitement is building for what is sure to be an enriching and forward-looking dialogue on sustainable tourism and the diaspora’s role in the continued growth of St. Kitts and Nevis. Dr. Baker’s presentation is highly anticipated and promises to be a key highlight of the event.Stay tuned for more updates on panelists and the exciting program planned for the Second Saint Kitts and Nevis Diaspora Conference.