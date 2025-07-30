MINISTER DR. JOYELLE CLARKE OFF ISLAND AGAIN — LEADS DELEGATION TO UNITED NATIONS TO HIGHLIGHT ST. KITTS AND NEVIS’ SUSTAINABILITY AGENDA

NEW YORK, USA (SKN TIMES) —

Minister of Environment, Sustainable Development and Constituency Empowerment, the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, has once again taken the international stage—this time in New York, where she led a delegation representing St. Kitts and Nevis at the 2025 United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development.

Dr. Clarke’s participation at this year’s HLPF underscores the Federation’s continued commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The forum serves as the UN’s central platform for the annual review of global progress on sustainable development.

During her mission, Dr. Clarke met with several international stakeholders, including a key engagement with United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, who also chairs the UN Sustainable Development Group. In their meeting, Dr. Clarke advocated for deepened collaboration between St. Kitts and Nevis and the United Nations, particularly in areas related to climate resilience, sustainable communities, and green innovation.

“Sustainable development is not just a goal—it is our national mandate. This forum gave us the platform to showcase the work we’ve done and strengthen our partnerships to do even more,” Dr. Clarke stated.

Accompanying the Minister were Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Mrs. Sherilita Dore-Tyson, and Eustace Wallace, Minister Counselor at the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations.

St. Kitts and Nevis, having already completed its first Voluntary National Review (VNR) on SDG progress, is now preparing for a second VNR to be presented in 2026. This will reflect the nation’s internal reviews and performance in advancing sustainable development priorities across key sectors.

The country’s growing presence in global development conversations is expected to gain even more traction as St. Kitts and Nevis is set to assume a seat on the UN’s Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC)—a move that positions the Federation as an active voice in shaping future global policy.

While Dr. Clarke’s overseas engagements continue to draw some public attention for their frequency, government insiders emphasize that her missions are strategic and integral to advancing the Federation’s global visibility and resource partnerships, particularly in sustainability and climate change adaptation.

As St. Kitts and Nevis charts its path toward becoming a Sustainable Island State, Minister Clarke’s leadership at forums like the HLPF signals the country’s unwavering intent to be both a model and a partner in global sustainable development.

Stay with SKN Times for continued coverage on the Federation’s progress on the international stage.