PM Dr. Terrance Drew Reveals Murder Suspect Fled St. Kitts Amid Crime Crisis

In a startling address to the nation last evening, Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew disclosed that a recent murder suspect had fled St. Kitts. This revelation comes months after National Security Advisor Lionel Rawlins controversially advised murder suspects to leave the country after committing their crimes.

Prime Minister Drew stated, “It is through our enhanced intelligence infrastructure that a suspect in one of the recent homicides left St. Kitts, and we have been able to locate him.”

Earlier this year, National Security Advisor Lionel Rawlins, in an interview, bluntly stated, “If you know that you’re involved in the murder of someone, I would encourage you to borrow some money, buy an airline ticket, and leave the island because it’s going to cause us problems.”

The revelations by Prime Minister Drew and the comments by Advisor Rawlins highlight the perceived incompetence within the Ministry of National Security, particularly concerning the minister and his advisors. This situation underscores the urgent need for effective strategies and competent leadership to address the federation’s escalating crime crisis.