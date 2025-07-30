KEY GOVERNMENT MINISTERS REPRESENT ST. KITTS & NEVIS ON GLOBAL STAGE: Drew, Douglas, Duggins & ClarkeALL Off Island to Attend Strategic International Engagements

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (SKN TIMES) — As pressing national issues continue to mount, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis are waking up to a startling reality: four of the country’s top government officials are currently off island, attending international conferences and forums—leaving many to ask, “Who’s minding the nation?”

The latest to depart is Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, who is currently in Jamaica representing the Federation at the Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF) 2025. The forum, which runs under the banner of regional economic transformation, is spotlighting opportunities in sustainable agriculture, green economy, digital transformation, and logistics infrastructure. It boasts high-level keynotes, exclusive investor matchmaking, and showcases of innovative projects aimed at shaping the future of the Caribbean.

Simultaneously, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and Minister of Agriculture and Creative Economy, Hon. Samal Duggins, are both off island in Grenada, participating in the Africa-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2025). There, PM Drew made an impassioned pitch for African investments in Caribbean economies, stating:

“In this era of global uncertainty, the Caribbean stands ready to welcome strategic African investments. Our energy, agriculture, telecommunications, tourism, and creative sectors are not just opportunities; they are pathways to mutual growth, resilience, and sustainable prosperity.”

The ACTIF2025 forum is being held under the theme: “Resilience and Transformation: Enhancing Africa-Caribbean Economic Cooperation in an Era of Global Uncertainty”, with special emphasis on OECS-Africa economic relations.

Adding to the international dispatch is Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, and Climate Action, Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, who is currently in New York City, representing the Federation at the United Nations’ 2025 High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF). There, she is participating in global dialogue centered on achieving the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

While the presence of ministers at international summits is not unusual, the simultaneous absence of multiple key leaders has sparked growing unease back home.

“What happens if there’s a national emergency, a major incident, or a key policy matter requiring urgent decision-making?” one senior civil servant questioned. “There seems to be no proper staggered travel planning or transparency about who’s in charge when half the Cabinet is gone.”

Public frustration is mounting as crime, economic uncertainty, and social services strain continue to plague the nation. Social media users have been especially critical, labeling the exodus as “government by passport”, with memes and commentary circulating under hashtags like #WhoInCharge and #AllGoneAgain.

Despite the international exposure and networking potential of these events, many citizens are left feeling abandoned, as the Drew-led Cabinet appears more visible abroad than present at home.

As the country awaits the return of its senior leaders, the big question remains: Is global visibility coming at the cost of local accountability?

Stay with SKN Times for continued coverage of this developing story.