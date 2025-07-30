ST.KITTS-NEVIS GOVERNMENT HOSTS HUMAN RIGHTS JUSTICE TRAINING FOR CROWN COUNSELS IN COLLABORATION WITH UN OHCHR

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (SKN TIMES) —

As part of its broader commitment to modernising the administration of justice, the Attorney General’s Office and the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs, in partnership with the CARICOM Regional Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), successfully hosted a two-day human rights training workshop on July 24–25, 2025.

The workshop, held under the theme:

“International Standards and Best Practices on Human Rights in the Administration of Justice,”

was convened at the request of Attorney General, the Honourable Garth Wilkin, and forms part of the Government’s long-term strategy to integrate international human rights standards across criminal and civil justice systems.

Participants included Crown Counsels from the Attorney General’s Chambers and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), who provide legal services and advice in litigation, legislation, constitutional matters, and public policy.

The workshop was facilitated by the OHCHR CARICOM Regional Representative and Deputy Regional Representative, who led participants through an interactive, participatory programme. Key focus areas included:

Legal safeguards in arrest, detention, and pre-trial procedures

Fair trial rights and ethical prosecutorial responsibilities

Judicial independence and impartiality

Access to justice and non-discrimination, particularly for vulnerable groups

Participants engaged in critical dialogue on aligning national legal practices with international norms, while examining how these principles apply in both criminal and civil law contexts.

Attorney General Wilkin stated:

“Strengthening the human rights capacity of Crown Counsels—whether advising on constitutional matters, representing the State in civil proceedings, or prosecuting offences—is central to our vision for a rights-respecting, efficient, and modern justice system. This initiative reflects our commitment to dignity, proportionality, and the rule of law in every decision we make.”

The training represents another milestone in the Government’s wider justice reform agenda, which seeks to:

Reduce case backlogs

Improve inter-agency coordination

Promote accountability and performance-driven service

Enhance public trust in the justice system

It also signals the Ministry’s intent to continue working with international partners like the UN in delivering accessible, fair, and inclusive justice services across the Federation.

