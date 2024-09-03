The Mishandling of Health Issues at Cayon High School: A Disturbing Déjà Vu of Labour’s Negligence

by Sheldon Pemberton

The recent health crisis at Cayon High School under the Drew Labour Administration has sent shockwaves through our nation, echoing the disastrous mishandling of similar issues at Basseterre High School under the Douglas Labour government. The parallels between these two incidents are not just troubling—they are indicative of a deep-seated pattern of negligence, incompetence, and disregard for the well-being of our children and educators.

A Grim Parallel: Basseterre High School’s Toxic Debacle

Let us not forget the tragic saga of Basseterre High School, where students and teachers were subjected to hazardous conditions due to chemical contamination. For years, complaints about strange odours, unexplained illnesses, and unsafe learning environments fell on deaf ears. The Douglas Labour government responded with dismissiveness, delays, and ultimately a complete failure to protect those most vulnerable—our children. The situation deteriorated to the point where the school had to be abandoned, leaving a scar on our education system and on the community that will not easily heal.

Cayon High School: A Repeating Tragedy

Fast forward to the Drew Labour Administration, and we find ourselves facing a hauntingly similar crisis at Cayon High School. Once again, students and staff have raised alarms about severe health concerns—this time related to mould and other environmental hazards. And once again, the government’s response has been one of evasion and delay. Despite mounting evidence of unsafe conditions, the administration has been slow to act, failing to provide clear communication or swift solutions.

It begs the question: has nothing been learned from the Basseterre High School disaster? Why does the Labour government continue to gamble with the health and safety of our children? Why is it that whenever a school faces a health crisis under Labour’s watch, the response is characterized by the same fatal mix of incompetence, negligence, and denial?

A Pattern of Dysfunction

This latest incident at Cayon High School is not an isolated case—it is part of a disturbing pattern that has come to define how the Labour government operates. Whether it’s in education, healthcare, or infrastructure, Labour’s approach is consistently reactive rather than proactive, dismissive rather than decisive, and irresponsible rather than accountable. This pattern of dysfunction is not just a failure of policy; it is a failure of leadership.

The consequences of this approach are devastating. When governments fail to act, it is the ordinary citizens who suffer the most. In this case, it is the students, teachers, and parents who are the losers. They are the ones who must endure unsafe learning environments, who must worry about the long-term health impacts of exposure to hazardous conditions, and who must grapple with the anxiety of not knowing if or when the government will take meaningful action.

Who Are the Losers?

The losers in these situations are always the same: the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. Our children, who deserve a safe and healthy environment to learn and grow, are being denied their basic rights. Our teachers, who dedicate their lives to educating the next generation, are being put in harm’s way. And our communities, which rely on strong, functional public institutions, are being let down at every turn.

The handling of the Cayon High School crisis by the Drew Labour Administration is a stark reminder that the Labour Party’s modus operandi has not changed. It is a government that is more concerned with optics than outcomes, more focused on maintaining power than on serving the people. And in this tragic cycle of neglect and failure, it is the children, the future of our nation, who suffer the most.

Is This the Way Forward?

The people of St. Kitts and Nevis deserve better. We deserve a government that is responsive, transparent, and accountable—a government that takes the health and safety of its citizens seriously. The recurring failures under the Labour governments, both past and present, must serve as a wake-up call. We cannot afford to continue down this path of negligence and mismanagement.

It is time for a new approach, one that prioritizes the well-being of our people and the future of our nation. The mishandling of the Cayon High School crisis must be the last time we see our government fail so catastrophically. The time for change is now before more lives are put at risk and more trust is eroded beyond repair.

Our children deserve better. Our educators deserve better. And the people of St. Kitts and Nevis deserve better. It is time to break the cycle of failure and demand the leadership we need to build a brighter, safer, and healthier future for all.