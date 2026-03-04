SMALL BUT MIGHTY! PCCU’S TARIQUE HERCULES WINS PRESTIGIOUS GLOBAL CREDIT UNION SCHOLARSHIP TO AUSTRALIA

Basseterre, St. Kitts — In a moment of immense pride for the credit union movement in St. Kitts and Nevis, Mr. Tarique Hercules has achieved a remarkable international milestone, earning selection for the prestigious World Young Credit Union Professionals (WYCUP) Program Scholarship to attend the 2026 Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions (WFCU) Conference in Sydney, Australia this July.

The announcement has sparked excitement and admiration across the Federation, as Hercules’ selection places him among an elite group of emerging global leaders in the credit union sector. The WYCUP scholarship is one of the most coveted recognitions within the international cooperative financial services community, awarded only to outstanding young professionals demonstrating innovation, leadership, and commitment to advancing the credit union movement worldwide.

For Police Cooperative Credit Union (PCCU) — the smallest credit union in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis — Hercules’ achievement represents a powerful statement: size does not define impact.

Global Recognition for Local Excellence

Mr. Hercules was selected from a highly competitive international pool of applicants, each representing credit unions from around the world. His selection reflects not only his personal dedication and professional excellence, but also the strength and potential of the cooperative financial sector in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The WYCUP program, operated by the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions, identifies and supports emerging leaders under the age of 40 who are making transformative contributions to the credit union industry. Scholarship recipients are given the opportunity to attend the global conference, connect with international leaders, and bring back innovative ideas to strengthen financial cooperatives in their home countries.

For PCCU, Hercules’ accomplishment sends a powerful message that even the smallest institutions can produce world-class leadership and talent.

A Proud Moment for PCCU and St. Kitts & Nevis

Colleagues, members, and supporters of PCCU have expressed overwhelming pride in the young professional’s achievement.

The credit union emphasized that Hercules’ selection places both PCCU and the Federation on the global stage, highlighting the strength of the cooperative movement in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“His accomplishment proves that we are small but mighty,” supporters noted, praising the dedication and professionalism that led to his international recognition.

Heading to Sydney for the Global Stage

The 2026 Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions Conference in Sydney, Australia will bring together credit union leaders, policymakers, and financial innovators from across the globe.

During the conference, Hercules will engage with industry experts, participate in leadership development sessions, and exchange ideas aimed at strengthening financial inclusion and cooperative banking worldwide.

The opportunity is expected to provide invaluable exposure and insight that will ultimately benefit PCCU and the broader credit union sector in the Federation.

A Future Leader in the Making

As congratulations pour in, many are describing Hercules’ achievement as a defining moment for the next generation of financial leaders in St. Kitts and Nevis.

His success serves as a powerful reminder that dedication, vision, and professionalism can propel Caribbean talent onto the world stage.

SKN Times joins the entire Federation in congratulating Mr. Tarique Hercules on this outstanding achievement and wishing him continued success as he represents PCCU and St. Kitts and Nevis at the global conference in Australia.

Watch the announcement video:

