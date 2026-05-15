Media Association of St. Kitts and Nevis Re-Elects Andre Huie as President During Biennial General Meeting

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Media Association of St. Kitts and Nevis has elected a new executive team following the successful staging of its Biennial General Meeting held on Thursday, May 14, 2026, with members reaffirming their confidence in the leadership of President by voting him into office for a third consecutive term.

The election signals continuity within the organization as the Association continues its mission of strengthening journalism, media standards, professional development, and advocacy for media practitioners throughout the Federation.

The newly elected executive team is as follows:

— President

— First Vice President

— Second Vice President

— General Secretary

— Second Secretary

— Communications Director

— Treasurer

The Association also welcomed several new executive members, including , , and , while extending appreciation to outgoing executive members , , and for their years of service, dedication, and contributions to the organization.

Speaking following the elections, President Huie expressed enthusiasm about the Association’s plans for the upcoming term, noting that the executive intends to expand professional opportunities for members and strengthen the organization’s overall impact within the Federation’s media sector.

“We’re looking to be doing more initiatives, more training initiatives, and we’re also looking to provide more benefits for our members,” Huie stated. “We’re very excited about this new term and we’re looking forward to it.”

Huie also thanked the membership for continuing to place confidence in the executive team.

“We just want to thank our members once again for reposing confidence in this new executive, and we look forward to what the new term has in store. You can hear and you will hear more from the Media Association over the next couple of years,” he added.

In a significant announcement, Huie revealed that this will be his final term as president due to constitutional term limits adopted by the Association.

“This will be my last term as president. Of course, we added term limits to our constitution, so the president can only serve three consecutive terms,” Huie explained. “I’m looking forward to making my last term a very impactful one for the association. We’ve done a lot of good work so far, but there’s still more work to be done.”

The Media Association of St. Kitts and Nevis reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the quality, professionalism, and standards of media work across the Federation through continued training programmes, professional development initiatives, collaboration, and advocacy on matters affecting journalists and media practitioners.

The outcome of the Biennial General Meeting comes at a time when regional media organizations continue to face evolving challenges linked to digital transformation, media sustainability, ethics, training, and public trust, making the role of professional media associations increasingly important within Caribbean societies.