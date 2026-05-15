Rondré Daniel Crowned Nevis’ New Junior Tourism Minister at 2026 Bank of Nevis Youth Tourism Congress

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The future of tourism leadership in Nevis appears to be in promising hands following the outstanding performance of Rondré Daniel of the Charlestown Secondary School, who emerged victorious at the 2026 Bank of Nevis Limited Tourism Youth Congress held on May 12 at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre.

Daniel captured the coveted title of Nevis Junior Tourism Minister 2026 after delivering what many described as an exceptional and visionary presentation focused on the future growth and sustainability of Nevis’ tourism industry. His victory now earns him the opportunity to represent Nevis at the upcoming Caribbean Tourism Organization Regional Tourism Youth Congress scheduled to take place in Guyana later this year.

The annual competition formed part of activities commemorating Nevis Tourism Awareness Month and brought together nine talented students representing the island’s three secondary schools. Participants were challenged to present innovative ideas and strategies aimed at enhancing the tourism product and strengthening Nevis’ global appeal as a premier Caribbean destination.

In his winning presentation, Daniel proposed an ambitious three-pronged tourism strategy centered on cultural immersion, creative empowerment, and historical storytelling. Among his proposals were immersive tourism experiences at the historic Bath Hotel, the establishment of a Nevis Creatives Academy offering grants and apprenticeship opportunities for young creatives, and the use of live and virtual historical reenactments designed to bring Nevisian heritage and history to life for visitors.

His presentation reportedly impressed judges with its depth, originality, confidence, and clear understanding of the evolving tourism landscape.

Runners-up in the competition were Alison Gishard and Ajernee Hodge of the Gingerland Secondary School, both of whom also delivered commendable presentations showcasing innovative ideas for tourism development on the island.

Organizers praised all participating students for their professionalism, preparation, and passion for tourism development, noting that the competition highlighted the depth of young talent emerging within Nevis’ educational system.

Daniel’s achievement has already generated excitement across the island, with many expressing confidence that he will represent Nevis exceptionally well on the regional stage in Guyana.

As Nevis continues positioning itself as a culturally rich and sustainable tourism destination, the emergence of young leaders like Rondré Daniel is being viewed as an encouraging sign for the long-term future of the island’s tourism sector.