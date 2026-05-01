PROUD KITTITIAN EXCELS ON GLOBAL STAGE: KIMARAH ISAAC EARNS PRESTIGIOUS P.E.A.R.L.S. AWARD IN NEW YORK

SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY | TIMES CARIBBEAN

Basseterre, St. Kitts-Nevis — National pride is soaring as Kittitian education leader Kimarah Isaac has been awarded the distinguished P.E.A.R.L.S. Award by the Women’s Academy of Excellence, a recognition reserved for women who exemplify Pride, Excellence, Ambition, Responsibility, Leadership, and Sisterhood.

The award, presented in the Bronx, New York, places Isaac among an elite cadre of transformational women making a profound impact across industries and communities. Her recognition signals not only personal achievement, but also the growing global footprint of St. Kitts and Nevis’ talent in higher education leadership.

Currently serving as Director of Admissions at Monroe University, Isaac has built a formidable career spanning more than a decade—one rooted in a deeply human-centered approach to student success. Since assuming the role in early 2026, she has continued to lead with purpose, compassion, and strategic vision.

Reflecting on the milestone, Isaac expressed humility and gratitude:

“I’m especially humbled by this moment because I know where I started, and there were seasons when the work felt unseen—but this reminds me that consistency, care, and purpose never go unnoticed.”

Her journey at Monroe University has been marked by a comprehensive, 360-degree engagement with the student experience. From international admissions to residence life, student services, alumni relations, and even strategic collaboration within the Office of the President, Isaac has consistently driven initiatives that enhance student outcomes and institutional excellence.

A LEGACY OF IMPACT AND PURPOSE

Isaac’s leadership has been particularly impactful in:

International Admissions: Streamlining application and visa processes, expanding global access to higher education.

Streamlining application and visa processes, expanding global access to higher education. Student Engagement: Building inclusive campus communities that foster belonging and retention.

Building inclusive campus communities that foster belonging and retention. Advising & Mentorship: Supporting students with clarity, compassion, and actionable guidance toward success.

Supporting students with clarity, compassion, and actionable guidance toward success. Strategic Leadership: Contributing to institutional growth through cross-departmental collaboration and innovation.

A proud graduate of Monroe University, Isaac holds an MBA in Finance and is also a SHRM-Certified Professional (SHRM-CP), reinforcing her expertise in both education leadership and human resource strategy.

Her earlier role as Special Project Coordinator to the President, along with her work as Caribbean Outreach Manager, positioned her as a critical bridge between regional talent and international opportunity—further amplifying her influence across the diaspora.

EMPOWERING THE NEXT GENERATION

Beyond titles and accolades, Isaac’s mission remains clear: to empower students to find direction, build confidence, and achieve their fullest potential.

“Advising with heart. Guiding with purpose.”

Her commitment to mentorship and “growth with heart” has earned her admiration from colleagues and students alike, many of whom credit her with transforming their academic journeys and life trajectories.

A MOMENT OF NATIONAL PRIDE

This latest achievement underscores the excellence emerging from St. Kitts and Nevis, as nationals continue to break barriers and redefine leadership on the world stage.

Kimarah Isaac’s P.E.A.R.L.S. Award is more than a personal honor—it is a testament to perseverance, purpose-driven leadership, and the enduring power of Caribbean excellence.

As she continues to rise, she carries with her the hopes, pride, and inspiration of a nation