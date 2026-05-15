FROM DEDICATION TO DISTINCTION: ST. KITTS BANKING PROFESSIONAL JUARA WILLET CELEBRATES MBA SUCCESS AT WESTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY

TIMES CARIBBEAN | SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Determination, discipline, and perseverance have culminated in a remarkable academic milestone for St. Kitts and Nevis banking professional Juara Willet, who recently celebrated earning her Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance from Western Illinois University.

Willet, who currently serves as a Customer Experience Associate II at the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Ltd., proudly reflected on her educational journey in an emotional social media post that has since inspired many across the Federation and the wider Caribbean diaspora.

“Very proud! Very tired!” Willet wrote as she recounted the sacrifices, challenges, and triumphs that marked her academic pursuit.

According to her reflections, she submitted her final MBA assignment in May 2025 before officially walking across the graduation stage in Macomb, Illinois in December. Remarkably, just one year earlier, in May 2024, she had also graduated from the same institution with a Bachelor of Business degree in Finance — an achievement that underscored her rapid academic progression and unwavering commitment to personal development.

Willet credited her success to faith, perseverance, family support, and resilience through difficult moments of studying, learning, and personal sacrifice.

“Cheers to God, countless days and nights of studying, crying, learning and even laughing, a strong support system of friends and family, an accommodating employer, connections made with classmates and professors, and sticking to the plan,” she shared.

Her accomplishment represents more than personal achievement. It also highlights the growing number of professionals from St. Kitts and Nevis pursuing advanced international education while balancing demanding careers and personal responsibilities.

With more than 17 years of experience at the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Ltd., Willet has steadily climbed the professional ranks within the institution. Her career journey has included roles in Cash & Securities, International Business, and Retail Banking, reflecting a deep foundation in customer service, banking operations, and financial services management.

Her transition into a senior customer experience role earlier this year further demonstrates how education and professional growth can work hand in hand to create leadership opportunities within the financial sector.

The accomplishment has also been praised as an example of Caribbean women continuing to excel in finance, business leadership, and higher education on the international stage.

Observers say stories such as Willet’s serve as motivation for young people throughout St. Kitts and Nevis who aspire to pursue higher education while navigating the realities of work, family responsibilities, and personal growth.

As congratulations continue pouring in across social media, many have described her journey as a powerful testament to faith, consistency, and the rewards of staying committed to long-term goals.

“This has been a journey… and I am grateful,” Willet reflected.

Her achievement now adds another inspiring chapter to the growing list of nationals from St. Kitts and Nevis making their mark through academic excellence and professional advancement abroad.