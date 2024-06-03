ST. KITTS REGGAE ICON CRUCIAL BANKIE’S SON, MAJOR MYJAH, SOARS WITH ROC NATION SIGNING

Major Myjah's Musical Journey Soars with Roc Nation Signing

Posted on June 3, 2024

Grammy Award-winning songwriter and singer Major Myjah, son of St. Kitts Reggae Icon Crucial Bankie, continues to ascend in the music industry after recently securing a deal with Jay Z’s Roc Nation. Expressing gratitude, Major Myjah emphasizes his readiness to put in the hard work, acknowledging that true success begins after signing such a deal. With determination and pride, he aims to earn his place in Roc Nation through dedication and talent, striving for excellence in his musical endeavors.

