LOCAL TALENT RISES: Nelson Ald Stapleton Appointed New General Manager of NEVLEC

TIMES CARIBBEAN | SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS — Nelson Ald Stapleton has been confirmed as the new General Manager of the Nevis Electricity Company Limited, NEVLEC, marking a major leadership appointment at one of Nevis’ most important public utility institutions.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, by Premier of Nevis and Minister responsible for Utilities in the Nevis Island Administration, the Honourable Mark Brantley, during his monthly press conference.

Stapleton, a proud son of Cotton Ground, Nevis, will officially assume the role on June 1, 2026, bringing over two decades of experience in the electricity utility sector and a strong academic foundation in engineering, energy efficiency, and renewable energy.

From Lineman and Meter Technician to General Manager

Mr. Stapleton’s appointment tells a compelling story of local talent, technical discipline, and steady professional advancement.

His career began at NEVLEC as a Lineman and Meter Technician, giving him hands-on experience at the operational level of the electricity sector. He later served at the St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited, SKELEC, where he held several progressive roles, including Meter Reader Supervisor, Meter Services Engineer, and Construction and Maintenance Engineer.

That broad experience across both Nevis and St. Kitts positioned him as a utility professional with deep knowledge of field operations, customer systems, infrastructure maintenance, and technical management.

Return to NEVLEC and Rise Through the Ranks

Since returning to NEVLEC in 2020, Mr. Stapleton has served as Transmission and Distribution Engineer, Transmission and Distribution Manager, and Acting Chief Engineer.

His experience spans grid operations, system reliability, infrastructure planning, emergency response, and renewable energy integration — areas that are increasingly critical as Caribbean utility companies confront rising demand, climate resilience concerns, and the need for cleaner, more reliable energy systems.

Strong Academic and Technical Credentials

Mr. Stapleton holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electronics Engineering Technology and a Master’s degree in Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.

His academic background, combined with his practical field experience, gives him a rare blend of technical, operational, and strategic insight at a time when NEVLEC is expected to continue strengthening energy security and modernizing the island’s electricity infrastructure.

Premier Brantley Welcomes Appointment

Premier Brantley welcomed the appointment and highlighted Mr. Stapleton’s Nevisian roots, professional experience, and return to serve the island’s electricity sector.

“I feel happy to confirm that because Mr. Stapleton is a son of the soil — he’s from Cotton Ground, Nevis,” Premier Brantley stated, according to the information provided. “He has had 20 years working with electricity, initially with NEVLEC, then he went to SKELEC, and now he’s back at NEVLEC and we congratulate Ald Stapleton.”

The Premier also framed the appointment as part of his administration’s commitment to empowering young and talented Nevisians and placing locals in major leadership roles where possible.

A Strategic Appointment at a Critical Time

Mr. Stapleton steps into the top leadership role at NEVLEC at a critical moment for the electricity sector in Nevis.

Consumers continue to demand reliability, efficiency, modernization, and long-term planning. At the same time, utility companies across the Caribbean are under pressure to adapt to renewable energy trends, improve system resilience, upgrade infrastructure, and respond more effectively to emergencies and service disruptions.

With experience in transmission and distribution, system reliability, infrastructure planning, and renewable energy integration, Stapleton’s appointment is expected to bring both continuity and technical direction to NEVLEC’s next phase.

A Son of the Soil Takes the Helm

For many observers, Nelson Ald Stapleton’s elevation is more than a senior appointment. It is a story of a Nevisian professional who started at NEVLEC in the field, expanded his expertise across the wider electricity sector, pursued advanced education, returned home, and has now risen to lead the company.

His journey from Lineman and Meter Technician to General Manager stands as a powerful example of local advancement, professional preparation, and national service.

Nelson Ald Stapleton officially assumes the post of General Manager of NEVLEC on June 1, 2026.