YG Marley Pays Homage to Bob Marley in New Single “Survival”

The legacy of Bob Marley continues to resonate through the music industry, with his grandson, YG Marley, honoring the iconic reggae artist once again in his latest release, “Survival.” The track, which samples Bob Marley and The Wailers’ classic “Ambush In The Night” from the album Survival, serves as a testament to the enduring influence of the legendary musician.

Released on May 14, “Survival” marks YG Marley’s second official single following his breakout hit, “Praise Jah In The Moonlight,” which soared to No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart earlier this year. With its captivating blend of reggae rhythms and contemporary flair, “Survival” has already made waves, becoming the first reggae song of the year to surpass 1 billion streams worldwide.

Drawing inspiration from his grandfather’s profound musical catalog, YG Marley pays homage to Bob Marley’s enduring message of resilience and empowerment. The song’s title itself nods to “Ambush In The Night,” showcasing YG’s reverence for the iconic artist’s work.

Supported by his illustrious lineage, YG Marley continues to carve his own path in the music industry. Born into a family of musical royalty, with his mother being the renowned Lauryn Hill, YG Marley inherits a rich musical heritage that fuels his artistic journey. Hill, who has been instrumental in guiding her son’s career, even contributed to “Survival,” producing and co-writing the track.

In addition to his burgeoning music career, YG Marley is set to grace the stage at Reggae Sumfest on Friday, July 19th, 2024. The announcement, made via the festival’s official Instagram page, adds to the anticipation surrounding the rising reggae sensation’s future endeavors.

As YG Marley’s star continues to ascend, his dedication to honoring his family’s musical legacy while forging his own distinct sound reaffirms his status as a promising talent in the world of reggae music. With “Survival,” he not only celebrates his roots but also propels the timeless message of Bob Marley into the modern era, ensuring that the spirit of reggae remains alive and thriving for generations to come.