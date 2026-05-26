BREAKING NEWS: Airport Stand-Off in St. Kitts After Nigerian Passengers Reportedly Denied Entry Over Documentation Issues

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — A tense situation reportedly unfolded at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport after a group of Nigerian nationals travelling on an Enter Caribbean flight connected to Barbados were allegedly denied entry into St. Kitts and Nevis due to documentation concerns.

According to preliminary information, the passengers were said to have arrived in St. Kitts after reportedly being unable to properly continue or clear travel arrangements linked to Barbados. Upon arrival, immigration authorities allegedly determined that the individuals did not have the necessary documentation to enter the Federation.

The situation reportedly escalated after the passengers objected to the decision and began protesting inside the airport environment. Sources indicate that the matter led to a tense stand-off involving law enforcement, immigration officials, airline personnel, and the affected travellers.

The disruption is said to have caused major delays to the Enter Caribbean flight, leaving several passengers stranded for hours. Reports also suggest that passengers who had already boarded or were scheduled to travel were eventually forced to disembark as the situation remained unresolved.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew was reportedly made aware of the matter, with reports indicating that instructions were given that the affected passengers should board the flight and depart the Federation.

The incident has raised serious questions about regional travel coordination, airline responsibility, immigration screening, and how passengers without proper entry documentation were allowed to reach this point in the travel chain.

As of publication, official details from the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, immigration authorities, police, and the airline were still awaited. The full circumstances surrounding the passengers’ travel route, documentation status, and the extended delay remain unclear.

The incident is likely to intensify public debate over border management, aviation preparedness, and the handling of sensitive passenger movements at a time when regional air travel systems are already under heavy scrutiny.