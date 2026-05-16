TREVINCIA BROWNE EARNS TOP HONORS AT UVI, SETS SIGHTS ON UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI AND CPA JOURNEY.

TIMES CARIBBEAN | SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, U.S. Virgin Islands — Nevisian scholar Trevincia Browne is being celebrated as one of the most outstanding graduates of the after graduating with honors of Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.

Browne’s remarkable academic journey has become a source of pride for Nevis and the wider Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, as she distinguished herself not only through academic excellence, but also through leadership, service, and campus involvement throughout her university career.

Among her many accomplishments, Trevincia earned the prestigious Presidential Scholar distinction, received the President’s Award, was named to the Dean’s List on four separate occasions, and also captured the Campus Connection Award for her engagement and contribution to university life.

Her leadership qualities also shone brightly during her tenure as Chairperson of the Student Government Association (SGA) Entrepreneurial Committee, where she reportedly played an active role in student development and entrepreneurship initiatives on campus.

In yet another major highlight of her university experience, Browne was selected to deliver the Invocation during the university’s graduation ceremony — a significant honor that reflected the institution’s confidence in her character, leadership, and accomplishments.

Friends, supporters, and members of the Nevisian community have praised Browne for her discipline, perseverance, and commitment to excellence, describing her achievements as an inspiration to young people across the Federation.

However, her educational journey is far from over.

This fall, Trevincia will begin pursuing a Master of Science in Accountancy degree at the as she continues working toward her goal of becoming a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Her latest accomplishment adds to the growing list of Kittitian and Nevisian students making their mark regionally and internationally through higher education, leadership, and professional ambition.

As congratulations continue pouring in across social media, many are describing Browne as a shining example of what determination, faith, discipline, and academic focus can achieve.

SKN Times and St. Kitts-Nevis Daily extend heartfelt congratulations to Trevincia Browne on her outstanding accomplishments and wish her continued success as she embarks on the next chapter of her academic and professional journey.