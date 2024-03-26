St. Kitts and Nevis Student Trevis Belle Installed as North Carolina State Director of Education at Phi Beta Sigma Conference

At the recent Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Southeastern Regional Platinum Jubilee Conference in Columbia, SC, Trevis Belle, a student hailing from St. Kitts and Nevis, achieved a significant milestone. Belle was officially installed as the North Carolina State Director of Education for the term spanning 2024-2026.In his new role, Belle will lead efforts to enhance educational initiatives within the fraternity across North Carolina. This includes providing training, resources, and opportunities for both undergraduate and alumni chapters, aligning with Phi Beta Sigma’s national focus on education.Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, Belle took to social media, stating, “I am thankful for the Brotherhood of North Carolina for seeing my vision for where we can move as a state and a fraternity. I am thankful to be part of this wondrous band and can’t wait to work alongside my state board for the next two years.”Belle brings a wealth of experience to his new position, having previously served in roles such as Coordinator for Residence Life at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Executive Director of MADE (Making A Difference Everywhere) in St. Kitts. With his dedication and expertise, Belle is poised to make a significant impact on education within Phi Beta Sigma and beyond.