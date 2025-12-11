LECIA PHIPPS REPRESENTS SAINT KITTS & NEVIS AS UN LAUNCHES DECADE FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT — SISA 2040 HIGHLIGHTED AS KEY ACCELERATOR FOR GLOBAL SDGs

United Nations, New York (10th December, 2025) — Diplomats, development partners, and industry leaders convened at UN Headquarters on Wednesday to launch the United Nations Decade for Sustainable Transport, an ambitious global initiative set to run from 2026 to 2035. The launch took place in observance of World Sustainable Transport Day, marking the first coordinated worldwide effort focused on transforming transportation systems in support of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Representing the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Mrs. Lecia Phipps, diplomat at the Permanent Mission to the UN, delivered a strong and timely intervention underscoring the alignment between the UN Decade and the Federation’s national development agenda—the Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA) 2040.

Phipps emphasized the importance of the initiative for Small Island Developing States (SIDS), stating:

“Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA) 2040 represents our national effort to achieve the Paris Agreement and accelerate the attainment of the SDGs, while advancing long-term sustainability, resilience and security imperatives. Today’s launch of the UN Decade for Sustainable Transport is viewed by my delegation as a cross-cutting accelerator, just as the global community must work to mitigate the risks associated with economic rupture, marked by industrial protectionism and weaponized trade. Economic volatility denies vulnerable Small Island Developing States of critical vulnerability-aligned financing, technology and trade conduits necessary for sustainable development, and any international promotion toward driving forward mobility and connectivity should be lauded.”

Her remarks highlighted the vital relationship between transportation, climate resilience, economic opportunity, and sustainable development—especially for vulnerable island states that rely heavily on efficient and resilient mobility systems.

Supporting the significance of the initiative, the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) noted that while transport does not have its own dedicated SDG, it is deeply embedded across multiple targets and underpins progress in areas such as resilient infrastructure, food security, global supply chains, economic growth, energy efficiency, health promotion, and climate action. The UN emphasized that both political understanding and scientific evidence linking transport to sustainable development have rapidly expanded in recent years.

The accompanying Implementation Plan for the UN Decade of Sustainable Transport—expected to be global, strategic, and non-binding—will guide international cooperation, resource mobilization, and progress monitoring. It will allow countries, including Saint Kitts and Nevis, to develop detailed national and local strategies aligned with their specific needs, capacities, and development goals.

With the Decade officially launched, Saint Kitts and Nevis is well positioned to leverage international momentum, strengthen its SISA 2040 ambitions, and accelerate its transition toward a safer, greener, more resilient transport future—one that supports long-term national prosperity and global sustainable development.