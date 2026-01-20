St.Kitts-Nevis PM Drew’s clarification on Haitians sparks further backlash across CARICOM and the Globe

Port-Au-Prince, Haiti

An attempt at clarification by Dr. Terrance Drew, in his dual role as Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and Chairman of CARICOM, has instead ignited deeper controversy, sharper questions, and widening regional resentment—particularly among Haitians and CARICOM citizens who now see his position as contradictory, tone-deaf, and fundamentally at odds with the very principles he is charged with upholding.

In seeking to explain the government’s decision to exclude Haitian nationals from a recent Deportee Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) framework with the United States, Prime Minister Drew asserted that the exclusion is not rooted in prejudice or foreign policy realignment, but rather in capacity constraints. According to the government, St. Kitts and Nevis—like other small island developing states—faces finite limits in infrastructure, healthcare, housing, social services, and national security, and must therefore approach migration policy “with care and realism.”

“When assessed on a per-capita basis,” the Government stated, “the Federation has reached a threshold beyond which it cannot sustainably absorb additional inflows without placing undue strain on essential systems.”

Yet it is precisely here that the Prime Minister’s clarification unravels.

The Question No One Can Ignore

If capacity is the concern, critics ask, why are Haitians uniquely excluded while nationals from other CARICOM member states—and indeed, from the wider world—are not? Are Haitians somehow different? Do they, by virtue of nationality alone, pose a greater strain on healthcare, housing, social services, or public safety than other Caribbean people?

The Prime Minister has offered no empirical data, comparative analysis, or policy framework to support such an implicit distinction. In the absence of evidence, the decision has been widely interpreted as selective, discriminatory in effect if not in stated intent, and fundamentally incompatible with the spirit of regional integration.

For many across the Caribbean, the question is no longer rhetorical: if CARICOM citizens do not negatively impact capacity, why would Haitians—who are also CARICOM citizens—do so by default?

A Chair Without Moral Coherence

The backlash has been particularly severe because of Dr. Drew’s current position as CARICOM Chair. The role is not ceremonial; it carries moral authority and symbolic responsibility. CARICOM was founded on the premise that small states survive through collective strength, shared responsibility, and regional solidarity—especially in moments of crisis.

Haiti is not merely another member state. It is the region’s most vulnerable nation, grappling with political collapse, humanitarian catastrophe, and international neglect. For the CARICOM Chair to single Haiti out for exclusion—while simultaneously insisting that the move does not represent a departure from compassion—has struck many as an exercise in diplomatic doublespeak.

Across social media, regional commentary platforms, and civil society circles, the decision is being described as “tone-deaf,” “exclusionary,” and “a betrayal of Caribbean unity.” Far from calming tensions, the Prime Minister’s explanation has deepened resentment and reinforced the perception that Haiti is being treated as a regional liability rather than a regional responsibility.

Policy Realism or Political Cover?

Government officials maintain that the exclusion reflects “national realities” rather than a shift in values, and insist that unchecked inflows could negatively impact public systems. But analysts argue that realism without consistency quickly becomes political cover, especially when applied unevenly.

Migration policy, they note, must be grounded in transparent criteria: numbers, timelines, resource assessments, and regional coordination. None of these have been publicly articulated. Instead, Haitians appear to have been carved out as a special case—without explanation robust enough to withstand regional scrutiny.

Advocacy in Words, Exclusion in Practice

The Government has reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for Haiti through diplomatic channels and international cooperation. But critics argue that advocacy rings hollow when it is paired with policies that isolate Haitians at the very moment they need regional solidarity most.

For a Prime Minister who speaks frequently about inclusion, human dignity, and Caribbean cooperation, the contradiction is stark. As one regional commentator put it: “You cannot preach unity while practicing exclusion—and expect the region not to notice.”

A Clarification That Clarified Nothing

Instead of resolving concerns, Prime Minister Drew’s clarification has amplified them. It has raised uncomfortable questions about equality within CARICOM, the limits of solidarity, and whether regional unity is conditional—or selective.

As CARICOM citizens watch closely, one reality is clear: this decision will linger long after the MOU itself fades from public view. For Dr. Terrance Drew, the challenge now is not merely administrative, but existential—whether he can reconcile national policy with regional leadership, and whether CARICOM can remain a community in practice, not just in name.

For many Haitians and Caribbean nationals, the verdict is already forming: this was not just a policy decision—it was a moment that exposed the fragile fault lines within Caribbean unity.