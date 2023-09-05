Join us for an Inspiring Lecture by His Excellency Dr. Kevin Isaac, St.Kitts and Nevis High Commissioner to the UK : Commemorating 75 Years of Commonwealth Excellence

Date: 28 September 2023

Time: 17:00–20:00

Contact: Events Team – events@herts.ac.uk

Venue: Weston Auditorium

The Commonwealth, a beacon of collaboration and shared aspirations for 75 years, remains a testament to the power of international unity. In an era where global politics increasingly involve the youth, their active engagement is paramount to upholding this invaluable global alliance.

Hertfordshire Lieutenancy is proud to present His Excellency Dr. Kevin Isaac, the High Commissioner of St. Kitts and Nevis to the Court of St. James, and the former Chairman of the Commonwealth Board of Governors. He will illuminate the audience with his insights into diplomacy, the ever-evolving dynamics of the contemporary Commonwealth, and its pivotal role in shaping the future.

Biography

High Commissioner Dr. Kevin M. Isaac boasts an illustrious diplomatic career. Prior to his current position, he served at the United Nations in New York and at his country’s embassy in Washington DC, subsequently arriving in London in 2011. In addition to his diplomatic endeavors, he contributed as an international civil servant at the Organisation of American States and as a speechwriter for a former Prime Minister. Beyond his diplomatic pursuits, he is a published poet, demonstrating the multifaceted nature of his talents.

Join us on September 28th, 2023, as we delve into the rich history and promising future of the Commonwealth with an insightful speaker who embodies the spirit of international cooperation and shared goals. Reserve your seat today, and let’s celebrate this remarkable journey together.