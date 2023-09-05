NTRC St. Kitts and Nevis Partners with Local Systems Engineer for Vital ICT Project

In a significant stride towards advancing healthcare technology infrastructure, the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) of St. Kitts and Nevis has inked a momentous agreement with Mr. Garvin Newton, a distinguished local Systems Engineer. The contract, formalized on August 30, 2023, designates Mr. Newton as the Verification Officer for the St. Kitts #Health Services Sector #ICT Project.

The signing ceremony, symbolizing the start of this critical collaboration, witnessed the official handover of the signed agreement to Mr. Newton. This partnership holds great promise for the healthcare sector in St. Kitts and Nevis, as it marks a substantial step towards bolstering information and communication technology (ICT) solutions within the healthcare domain.

Mr. Newton, with his extensive expertise and profound understanding of systems engineering, is poised to play a pivotal role in ensuring the successful implementation of this ICT initiative. The project aims to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of healthcare services, ultimately benefiting the citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis.

This partnership exemplifies the commitment of both the NTRC and Mr. Newton to harness the power of technology for the betterment of healthcare services, ultimately contributing to the well-being of the community. It is a testament to the potential that local expertise holds in driving progress and innovation in the digital age.