SKN TIMES EXCLUSIVE | HEADLINE

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — August 7, 2025

After three years of glaring policy failures, widespread governance blunders, and mounting public dissatisfaction, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and his SKN Labour Party are now aggressively revving up their re-election campaign machinery — and not just with rallies and posters. A well-coordinated AI-driven propaganda operation appears to be in full swing across social media platforms in St. Kitts and Nevis, raising alarm bells over foreign interference, disinformation, and digital manipulation of public opinion.

In recent days, a Facebook page titled “Kittitian & Nevisian Spirit” has emerged with suspiciously polished, overly glowing narratives hailing the Drew administration’s so-called “successes.” But upon closer inspection, what seems like grassroots support begins to unravel into a digital house of cards.

Red Flags: The Bot Army Has Arrived

Multiple screenshot investigations reveal an explosion of over 100 suspicious Facebook profiles — all eerily similar in structure, with:

No real personal posts

Generic profile photos

Nearly identical engagement patterns

Simultaneous creation dates within the past few months

Repetitive and artificial-sounding praise for the government

These accounts all consistently interact with the “Kittitian & Nevisian Spirit” page, echoing coordinated positive messages about the Drew administration, while drowning out dissent.

Inside the Global Disinformation Playbook

This suspicious campaign bears striking resemblance to proven bot-driven election manipulation strategies used across Southeast Asia and beyond. In countries like Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia, political actors have:

Hired “buzzers” (bot accounts, paid influencers, and trolls)

Engaged in deepfake and AI-generated imagery

Spread falsehoods and revisionist history to discredit opposition

Used unlawfully gathered personal data for micro-targeting

Launched state-sponsored harassment campaigns online

As seen in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, these tactics erode democratic integrity and manipulate voter behavior with chilling efficiency.

According to the Oxford Internet Institute, over 70 countries have reported political manipulation through social media bots, with Russia often involved as a tech enabler or consultant. Alarmingly, reliable sources indicate that foreign tech operatives — possibly Russian — may have been contracted by the SKN Labour administration to execute and manage this multi-million dollar disinformation campaign.

Manufactured Reality, Fabricated Support?

Experts warn that this level of digital interference signals a calculated attempt to distract the electorate from the Drew administration’s catastrophic record, which includes:

Unresolved violent crime crisis

Health sector stagnation

Economic struggles and inflation

Scandals involving nepotism and poor governance

Mass police resignations and public sector unrest

Why It Matters

As the next general election looms just two years away, SKN voters must stay vigilant. The surge of synthetic praise and coordinated bot activity is not organic patriotism — it’s a digital smokescreen. This isn’t about progress; it’s about panic at the top and propaganda at scale.

“When governments start buying bots instead of earning trust, democracy becomes the first casualty,” said a regional cybersecurity expert familiar with disinformation threats in the Caribbean.

Source Materials

Keller, T., & Klinger, U. (2018). Social Bots in Election Campaigns: Theoretical, Empirical, and Methodological Implications. University of Zurich.

Link to full study

Visual Evidence

Screenshots show the suspicious “Kittitian & Nevisian Spirit” page and dozens of recently created fake profiles consistently engaging with pro-government posts. Though the administration may deny involvement, the digital fingerprints of foreign-led manipulation are difficult to ignore.