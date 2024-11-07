Newton Ground Bustles with Excitement as Whitegate Development Corporation Unveils “The Village at Brotherson Estate

This past weekend, Newton Ground on St. Kitts came alive as the Whitegate Development Corporation launched open days on November 2-3 to showcase “The Village at Brotherson Estate”—a transformative residential and commercial development aimed at Kittitians, Nevisians, and the Diaspora. Area Parliamentary Representative, The Right Hon Dr. Denzil Douglas, spearheaded the event, emphasizing the site’s historical significance and its potential to revive the local economy.

“This area, central to our sugar industry’s legacy, now embodies our future,” Dr. Douglas passionately declared, underscoring the importance of repurposing Brotherson Estate as a middle-income residential hub and commercial district. With breathtaking views of Sint Eustatius, St. Maarten, and the majestic Mount Liamuiga, the estate boasts 66 residential lots and three commercial spaces, providing an ideal setting for modern, vibrant community living.

The event drew notable figures, including Minister of Tourism Hon. Marsha Henderson and Cabinet Secretary Dr. Marcus Natta, who were eager to explore the development. Chairman of Whitegate Development Corporation, Lincoln Maynard, confirmed that SKIPA will collaborate on promoting the estate to the Diaspora, ushering in a new era for this historic area.