Tragic Loss: Murder #10 for 2024 Sends Shockwaves Through Newtown

A senseless act of violence has claimed another life in St. Kitts, marking the tenth murder of the year and sending shockwaves through the community of Newtown. On April 17th, 2024, tragedy struck John Street when eighteen-year-old Crisbel Rivera, a Dominican Republic national residing at Carty Alley, fell victim to a fatal shooting.

Reports indicate that Rivera was ambushed by an armed assailant who callously unleashed a barrage of gunfire, leaving him fatally wounded. Despite the swift response of law enforcement, Rivera succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has launched a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this heinous crime. The Crime Scene Unit meticulously combed the area for evidence, determined to bring the perpetrator to justice.

As the investigation unfolds, the RSCNPF appeals to the public for any information that could assist in apprehending those responsible for this senseless act. With heartfelt condolences extended to all affected by this tragedy, the community stands united in its resolve to combat violence and ensure that justice is served for Crisbel Rivera and his grieving loved ones.