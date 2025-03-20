ST. KITTS-NEVIS TRAILBLAZER! MELISSA BRYANT TAKES GLOBAL STAGE AS WORLD BANK’S COMMUNICATIONS LEAD ON ENVIRONMENT



In a groundbreaking achievement that cements St. Kitts and Nevis’ presence on the global stage, communications powerhouse Melissa Bryant has been appointed as the Communications Lead for the Environment Global Department at the World Bank. This prestigious role places Bryant at the helm of shaping global discourse on environmental sustainability, positioning her as a key player in one of the most critical challenges of our time—climate action.

Hailing from the twin-island federation, Bryant’s stellar career has been nothing short of extraordinary. With over a decade of experience in strategic communications, reputation management, and stakeholder engagement, she has consistently delivered impact at pivotal international summits, including the G7 and COP climate conferences.

FROM THE CARIBBEAN TO THE WORLD

A proud daughter of St. Kitts and Nevis, Bryant’s journey from the Caribbean to the corridors of power at the World Bank is an inspiring testament to talent, perseverance, and excellence.

Her professional trajectory includes senior roles at the World Bank, where she previously led strategic communications for sustainable development and played an instrumental role in shaping global messaging around environmental policies. Before joining the Bank, she spearheaded media engagement in the UK and served in key communications roles at organizations such as The Commonwealth, Amnesty International, and Privacy International.

A VOICE FOR CLIMATE JUSTICE

In her new role, Bryant will lead communications and external engagement for the World Bank’s environmental initiatives, amplifying the institution’s mission to combat climate change and promote sustainable development worldwide. As a native of the Caribbean—one of the regions most vulnerable to climate change—Bryant brings a unique and deeply personal perspective to the role.

“I have always been passionate about sustainable development, and as someone from a small island nation, I understand firsthand the urgency of climate action,” Bryant has previously stated.

Her appointment is a monumental win for St. Kitts and Nevis, demonstrating that the small but mighty Caribbean nation continues to produce world-class leaders shaping global policy.

A LEGACY OF EXCELLENCE

Bryant holds a Master of Science in Global Politics from Durham University and a Bachelor of Science in International Relations from the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine. Her early career in journalism—where she once hosted St. Kitts’ most popular national radio programme—set the stage for a career dedicated to powerful storytelling and impact-driven communication.

As Melissa Bryant takes on this prestigious leadership role, St. Kitts and Nevis beams with pride, celebrating yet another remarkable citizen making waves on the world stage.

History in the making! Will Melissa Bryant be the Caribbean’s next global game-changer in climate advocacy? Stay tuned!