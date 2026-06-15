Jamaican-American Mayor Denise Grant Leads Major Lauderhill Business Matchmaker to Turn Public Investment Into Local Opportunity

LAUDERHILL, FLORIDA — Jamaican-American Mayor of Lauderhill, Denise D. Grant, is positioning the city’s voter-approved GO Bond as more than an infrastructure programme — she is presenting it as a powerful engine for local jobs, business growth, community wealth, and long-term economic empowerment.

On Tuesday, June 23, 2026, the City of Lauderhill will host the GO Bond Buyer-Supplier Matchmaker at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, bringing together buyers, suppliers, small businesses, contractors, skilled trades, and local entrepreneurs for what is being described as a direct investment in Lauderhill’s economic future.

The event is designed to connect local businesses with opportunities tied to Lauderhill’s capital improvement and rebuilding agenda. City officials say the initiative is intended to ensure that public dollars invested through the GO Bond create meaningful opportunities for the people, families, and businesses that have a direct stake in Lauderhill’s continued development.

For Mayor Grant, the message is clear: Lauderhill must not only build better roads, parks, facilities, and public spaces — it must also build a stronger local economy in the process.

The matchmaker event creates a deliberate bridge between public investment and private opportunity. By connecting buyers with Lauderhill-based suppliers, small businesses, minority-owned firms, women-owned enterprises, and emerging contractors, the initiative seeks to ensure that bond-funded projects help generate local contracts, local jobs, and local wealth.

For the business community, the event offers significant access to upcoming opportunities. It is expected to help level the playing field for firms that may not always have direct access to major public-sector procurement networks. Participants will have the chance to build relationships, understand project needs, explore partnerships, and position themselves for potential contract opportunities linked to Lauderhill’s growth agenda.

For residents, the impact could be felt far beyond construction sites. Every local contract has the potential to support a local hire, create an apprenticeship, strengthen a household, and expand the city’s middle class. The projects funded through the GO Bond are expected to improve quality of life while also helping businesses grow and families benefit from the city’s investment.

The initiative reflects a broader economic development strategy rooted in inclusion, equity, and local participation. Lauderhill is not simply spending bond dollars; it is seeking to recycle those dollars into the community through ownership, opportunity, and shared prosperity.

Mayor Grant said the event reflects a simple but powerful principle.

“This event affirms a simple principle: when Lauderhill rises, it rises together. And that is how we build a city that works for everyone,” Mayor Grant stated.

Lauderhill, home to a vibrant Caribbean and Jamaican-American community, continues to emerge as one of South Florida’s important cultural and economic centers. Under Mayor Grant’s leadership, the GO Bond Buyer-Supplier Matchmaker is being framed as a practical step toward ensuring that public investment delivers not only stronger infrastructure, but stronger families, stronger businesses, and a stronger Lauderhill.