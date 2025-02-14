Barbadian Calypsonian ‘The Mighty Gabby’ Charged with Rape, Granted Bail

Barbadian calypsonian and cultural ambassador Anthony “The Mighty Gabby” Carter appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on Friday, facing a charge of rape. The 76-year-old entertainer is accused of raping a woman between July 17 and September 8, 2023.

The Mighty Gabby was granted bail set at BDS$10,000 (approximately EC$13,420) and ordered to return to court on July 14, 2025.

Gabby’s contributions to calypso music are celebrated across the Caribbean. He became the youngest calypsonian to win the Barbados Calypso Monarch title at age 19 in 1968. Over the course of his career, he won the crown six more times and secured two Road March titles.

The veteran performer is best known for his hits “Jack” and “Dr Cassandra,” which solidified his place as a beloved figure in Caribbean music.

This development marks a significant turn in the life of the cultural icon, whose work and advocacy have been integral to the Barbadian cultural landscape.