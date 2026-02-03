PM DREW OFF ISLAND AGAIN AS HE AND WIFE DIANI PRINCE-DREW LEADS SKN DELEGATION TO DUBAI

NO ACTING PRIME MINISTER ANNOUNCED AS EXTENDED OVERSEAS ENGAGEMENTS CONTINUE

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – February 3, 2026 — Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew is once again off island, continuing his administration’s heavy overseas travel schedule, as he leads a Saint Kitts and Nevis delegation to the World Governments Summit 2026 in Dubai.

However, compounding growing public concern over the Prime Minister’s frequent absences is a glaring omission: no Acting Prime Minister has been publicly announced, despite the Prime Minister’s extended overseas engagement.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by his wife Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office Naeemah Hazelle, and Director of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service Sherema Matthew, will attend the summit from February 3–5. The Government of the United Arab Emirates is covering all travel and accommodation expenses for the delegation.

Yet while officials emphasize cost-free participation and global exposure, questions are intensifying at home about who is formally in charge of the country during the Prime Minister’s absence.

NO ACTING PM, NO CLARITY

Traditionally, when a Prime Minister travels overseas—particularly for multi-day engagements—an Acting Prime Minister is announced to ensure continuity of executive authority and public confidence. This time, no such announcement has been made.

Political analysts say the silence is troubling.

“This is not just ceremonial,” one constitutional observer told SKN Times. “The appointment of an Acting Prime Minister is about accountability, transparency, and reassuring the public that leadership is firmly in place at all times.”

With no official designation announced, citizens are left to speculate whether Cabinet authority has been clearly delegated—or whether governance is effectively operating on autopilot while the Prime Minister is abroad.

A PATTERN, NOT AN ISOLATED TRIP

This latest trip adds to what critics describe as an unprecedented volume of overseas engagements by the Drew administration since taking office. While international diplomacy is a necessary function of leadership, detractors argue that the balance has tipped too far outward as domestic challenges persist.

At home, citizens continue to face economic strain, rising living costs, water insecurity, healthcare pressures, and growing anxiety about jobs and social services. Against that backdrop, the optics of repeated foreign travel—without visible domestic relief—are becoming increasingly hard to defend.

WHO IS MINDING THE STORE?

The absence of an announced Acting Prime Minister has only sharpened that perception.

“People are not saying don’t travel,” one senior public servant noted. “They’re asking why basic governance protocols appear to be overlooked.”

Critics also point to the lack of publicly disclosed outcomes from previous international trips, arguing that citizens deserve clearer reporting on what tangible benefits—investments, agreements, or policy gains—have resulted from the government’s extensive global engagement.

GLOBAL STAGE, LOCAL UNEASE

Government statements maintain that the Prime Minister’s participation in the World Governments Summit underscores Saint Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to global dialogue, innovation, and sustainable development. But critics counter that commitment abroad must be matched by consistency, presence, and transparency at home.

As Prime Minister Drew engages world leaders in Dubai, the unanswered question lingers loudly across the Federation: why has no Acting Prime Minister been named, and who is formally steering the country in his absence?

For a government already facing criticism over priorities and performance, the silence speaks volumes.

Once again, the Prime Minister is off island.

And once again, the country is left asking who is in charge.