Missing Aircraft Located; Passengers Reportedly Safe as Probe Gets Underway

BREAKING NEWS

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 15, 2026 — TIMES CARIBBEAN — A private aircraft that was earlier reported missing after departing St. Vincent and the Grenadines for Tobago has reportedly been located, with passengers said to be safe, according to a breaking update circulating from SVGTV News.

The brief update stated: “Missing Aircraft Located; Passengers Safe, Probe Underway,” and indicated that further details were expected during SVGTV News’ 7:00 p.m. broadcast.

The reported discovery brings relief across the region after aviation authorities and emergency responders had been monitoring the situation involving a private aircraft that reportedly departed Argyle International Airport in St. Vincent on Friday bound for the ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago. Earlier regional reports identified the aircraft as a Beech 58P Pressurized Baron registered in the Dominican Republic, with the registration HI-1145.

Initial reports said the aircraft had become overdue after failing to arrive as scheduled in Tobago, prompting concern across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and the wider Caribbean aviation community.

While the reported safe outcome is welcome news, authorities are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the aircraft’s route, communications, flight conditions, and the reason it did not arrive as originally expected.

No official detailed statement on the full circumstances had been widely available at the time of writing. Times Caribbean will continue to monitor official updates as the probe develops.