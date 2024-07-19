Global IT Outages Disrupt Airlines, Airports, Banks, and Media Companies

****

Recent hours have seen a cascade of IT outages grip critical sectors worldwide, plunging airports, airlines, banks, and media giants into disarray. From American Airlines to the London Stock Exchange and Google, disruptions have reverberated across the globe, impacting millions.Early Friday morning, the FAA issued an alert instructing a global ground stop for American Airlines, United, and Delta flights, citing severe communication issues. Airborne flights were advised to continue, yet no departures from these major carriers were allowed amidst the chaos.In Australia, Melbourne Airport reported significant check-in disruptions due to a “global technology issue.” Similar incidents echoed in Berlin Airport, Gatwick Airport, and beyond, underscoring the widespread nature of the crisis.The root cause has been traced to a faulty update from CrowdStrike, a prominent cybersecurity firm, affecting Microsoft Windows systems worldwide. Known as the ‘blue screen of death’ error, affected terminals abruptly crashed, rendering them inoperable and causing widespread operational paralysis.George Kurtz, CEO of CrowdStrike, acknowledged the issue, attributing it to a defect in a recent Windows update. Efforts are underway to rectify the situation, with impacted businesses and institutions scrambling to restore normalcy amidst the disruption.The fallout from these IT outages underscores the vulnerability of global infrastructure to digital disruptions and raises urgent questions about cybersecurity resilience in an interconnected world. As investigations continue and services slowly resume, affected entities brace for potential economic and operational fallout from this unprecedented technological breakdown.