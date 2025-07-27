No Baby Passports!” — U.S. Cracks Down on ‘Birth Tourism’ Visa Abuse

Headline:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a bold move to curb what officials describe as a growing trend of “birth tourism,” U.S. immigration authorities have reaffirmed that using a visa to enter the United States primarily to give birth — just so the child can obtain automatic American citizenship — is strictly prohibited.

The U.S. State Department has issued a strong warning: If a consular officer believes your primary reason for applying for a visa is to give birth on U.S. soil, your visa will be denied.

“Birth tourism,” the controversial practice of traveling to the U.S. while pregnant with the intent of securing citizenship for the baby under the 14th Amendment, has come under increasing scrutiny in recent years. Now, the U.S. government is drawing a clear line: passport privilege cannot be abused for citizenship-by-delivery schemes.

“Visa applicants must demonstrate a legitimate purpose of travel. If your goal is to have a U.S.-born child and then leave — that is not considered a valid reason,” said a State Department spokesperson.

This policy is expected to affect thousands of hopeful parents across the globe, including in the Caribbean, Latin America, Asia, and Africa, where U.S. citizenship is still viewed as a golden ticket to future opportunities and global mobility.

Critics argue the rule targets women from poorer countries and punishes those seeking a better life for their children. But U.S. officials say the clampdown is necessary to protect the integrity of the immigration system and ensure fairness.

While giving birth in the U.S. is not illegal, doing so under false pretenses or using a tourist visa under questionable circumstances is considered visa fraud — a violation that could result in bans, deportation, and legal consequences.

The message is now louder than ever: Tourist visas are for tourism — not delivery rooms.