GAIL CRANSTOUN EXIT DEEPENS HEALTHCARE CRISIS: ST. KITTS’ HEALTHCARE COLLAPSE DEEPENS AS GOV’T’S VICTIMISATION FORCES OUT SENIOR CIVIL SERVANTS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 6, 2025 — The healthcare sector of St. Kitts and Nevis, long described as fragile, is now in a state of accelerating decline. Already weighed down by mismanagement and scandal, the system has been further destabilized by what critics call an unprecedented purge of experienced civil servants, a campaign of political victimisation carried out by the Drew-led Labour administration.

The latest casualty is Gail Cranstoun, a respected healthcare administrator with three decades of service at the Cardin Home Infirmary and the Joseph N. France Hospital. Her departure, greeted with sorrow by colleagues, is part of a much broader pattern—one that has seen the nation’s most seasoned professionals either forced out, sidelined, or pushed into early exits.

A Systemic Exodus

Cranstoun joins the ranks of senior healthcare professionals such as Dr. Cameron Wilkinson and Matron Kerry Tuckett-Williams, both of whom departed under similar clouds of political pressure. Beneath them, layers of junior nurses and administrators have also walked away, citing conditions where competence is punished and politics reigns supreme.

The effects are stark:

Patients face longer delays, deteriorating conditions, and inconsistent standards of care.

Administrators struggle with a loss of oversight and institutional memory.

Staff morale has cratered, with a culture of fear silencing those who dare to speak out.

What was once described as a “healthcare crisis” has now metastasized into systemic collapse.

Victimisation as Policy

Observers insist this pattern is no accident. Since August 2022, the Drew administration has pursued what critics describe as the most blatant and consistent campaign of victimisation since the 1970s. Civil servants whose only fault lies in not being perceived as Labour Party loyalists have faced demotions, indefinite leave, or outright dismissal.

A recent Letter to the Editor published on the eve of Labour Day accused the administration of “wickedness to good workers”, cataloguing over 35 senior public servants who have been forced out or rendered redundant. The list reads like a roll call of national expertise:

Gail Cranstoun

Antonio Maynard

Sylvester Belle (one of the most experienced health planners in the Federation)

Cyndie Demming

Dr. Daily Crawford

Ron Collins

Charles Morton

Dr. Cameron Wilkinson

Jamilla Christopher

Azard Gumbs

Oretha Mack

Janine Harris

Donna Harris

Len Harris

Dr. Leroy Henry (Pacer)

Hazel Webster

Jasmine Huggins

Alva Pemberton

Analdo Bailey

Pansyna Bailey

Les Khan

Pearline Tross (UDC)

SCASPA Workers

Mercia Bassue

Kishma Cranstoun

Simba Warner

Dr. Sharon Archibald

Abdias Samuel

Garfield Hodge

CIU Workers

Cindy Johnson

Ingle Rawlins

Dr. Marc Williams

Mervin Lewis

This roll call demonstrates the breadth of the exodus across healthcare, statutory bodies, and the civil service at large.

Particularly alarming is the case of Health Planner Sylvester Belle, sidelined despite his unparalleled expertise in health systems management. His removal represents a catastrophic loss of institutional knowledge at precisely the moment when the country needs it most.

Politicization of Public Service

Adding insult to injury, while experienced professionals are being discarded, Labour loyalists and political activists are being parachuted into senior roles. The appointments of Glenroy Blanchette and Curtis Martin as Permanent Secretaries—both known for their political activism—have heightened concerns about bias and further entrenched victimisation across ministries.

Analysts have described this as “a new form of polite violence”: political retaliation carried out under the veneer of governance, but in reality eroding democracy itself by infringing on freedoms of conscience, expression, and association.

Political Suicide in Motion

Cranstoun’s exit has triggered grief and outrage. “What a phenomenal woman…you have served well and proudly exit with God’s grace and mercy,” one colleague lamented. Yet for many, her departure is symbolic of something larger: the deliberate dismantling of the nation’s public service in exchange for short-term political loyalty.

As one commentator warned: “To remain silent in the face of such blatant abuse of power is to be complicit. Let this Labour Day be not for celebration, but for resistance.”

The conclusion is unavoidable: by forcing out its best and brightest, the Drew administration is not only undermining healthcare but also charting a course toward political suicide in slow motion.