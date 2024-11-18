Buju Banton Makes History as First Solo Reggae Artist to Sell Out Barclays Center

Reggae legend Buju Banton has once again proven his unrivaled influence in the music industry by becoming the first solo reggae artist to sell out the iconic Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. On Sunday, November 17, the Grammy-winning artist headlined the 19,000-capacity venue, closing his Overcomer Tour with an electrifying performance that fans will never forget.

The ‘Til Shiloh hitmaker returned to the Big Apple just five months after wowing audiences at the UBS Arena with back-to-back performances on July 13 and 14. This time, Buju delivered an even bigger spectacle, cementing his legacy in reggae history. Ticket prices for the Barclays show ranged from $124 to a jaw-dropping $8,400 for luxury suites — making it the highest-priced reggae concert in U.S. history.

Fans were treated to a surprise appearance by long-time collaborator Wayne Wonder, who joined Buju on stage to perform timeless classics like No Letting Go, Saddest Day, Joy Ride, and Bonafide Love. The crowd erupted in cheers as the two legends recreated magic, paying homage to the golden era of reggae and dancehall.

Buju’s performance was more than a concert — it was a triumphant celebration of resilience, artistry, and the enduring global appeal of reggae music. For fans and critics alike, his historic sell-out at the Barclays Center solidifies Buju Banton’s position as a cultural icon who continues to break barriers and redefine reggae’s place on the world stage.