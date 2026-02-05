FOREIGN MINISTER OFF ISLAND AGAIN: DOUGLAS JOINS PM DREW AND HIS WIFE IN DUBAI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Questions are once again being raised at home as , St. Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of Foreign Affairs, is confirmed to be off-island yet again—this time joining and the Prime Minister’s wife in for a high-level international engagement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has indicated that Minister Douglas is accompanied by His Excellency Justin Hawley, Ambassador of the Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United Arab Emirates, along with Foreign Service Officer Ms. Ticoya Gilbert. Their presence forms part of the Federation’s official delegation attending the conference currently underway in Dubai.

According to official statements, Saint Kitts and Nevis’ participation underscores the Federation’s commitment to global dialogue, sustainable development, and the strengthening of regional and international partnerships. Government sources say the forum provides opportunities to engage global leaders, exchange ideas on governance and development, and position the Federation within emerging international conversations.

However, the timing and optics of yet another overseas mission by senior officials are already fuelling public debate back home, where many citizens continue to grapple with rising living costs, pressures on healthcare, and ongoing concerns about domestic governance. Critics argue that the frequency of overseas travel by top officials demands greater transparency and clearer articulation of tangible benefits to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Supporters of the administration, meanwhile, contend that sustained international engagement is essential for small island states navigating complex global economic and environmental challenges.

As the delegation continues its engagements in Dubai, the public will be watching closely—not just where leaders travel, but what measurable outcomes these trips ultimately deliver for the Federation.