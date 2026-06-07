Jacinth Hunkins Graduates in Taiwan with Bachelor of Architecture; Presents Visionary Bridge Project Linking St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Kitts and Nevis Student’s Graduation Project Reimagines The Narrows as a Space for Sustainable Infrastructure, Tourism and Blue Economy Development

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, ROC, June 7, 2026 — St. Kitts and Nevis student Jacinth Hunkins has proudly graduated with a Bachelor of Architecture from Tamkang University in Taiwan, marking another major academic milestone for nationals of the Federation studying in the Republic of China (Taiwan).

“She did it! Jacinth Hunkins graduated with a Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) from Tamkang University,” the Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis in Taiwan announced, celebrating her achievement.

Tamkang University is widely recognized for its strong Department of Architecture, known for creativity, innovation and design excellence. Hunkins stood out with a bold and visionary graduation project focused on one of the most discussed development ideas in the Federation — a bridge across The Narrows between St. Kitts and Nevis.

According to the Embassy, Ms. Hunkins presented the project during the university’s graduation exhibition on Saturday, June 6. Her design concept imagines more than a simple crossing between the two islands. It proposes a sustainable architectural and infrastructural development that would include features above and below the water.

The Embassy noted that the innovative design replicates an island that supports the bridge, creating a concept that blends engineering, architecture, environmental awareness and national development planning.

Ms. Hunkins explained that while such a bridge would require a significant financial investment, the concept also presents opportunities for income generation through tourism, marine-based development and the blue economy.

The project reflects a growing interest among young Kittitians and Nevisians in using architecture, planning, science and technology to explore practical solutions for national advancement. It also highlights how students abroad continue to contribute ideas that can inspire public discussion and long-term development thinking at home.

St. Kitts and Nevis diplomat at the Embassy, Ms. Rolhensha Henry, attended the graduation ceremony and exhibition in support of Ms. Hunkins. On behalf of the Embassy, she also presented Ms. Hunkins with the graduation yearbook and tokens of appreciation.

Ms. Hunkins is expected to continue her academic journey at Tamkang University, where she will pursue further studies and is projected to earn her Master’s degree in under two years.

Her achievement adds to the growing list of St. Kitts and Nevis students excelling in Taiwan and representing the Federation with distinction in fields ranging from technology and engineering to media, architecture and the creative industries.