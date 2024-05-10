Usain Bolt Makes History: Longest-Standing 100m World Record

****Usain Bolt, the iconic sprinter known for his lightning speed, has etched his name deeper into the annals of track and field history. The Jamaican athlete, revered for his unparalleled prowess on the track, has now claimed a new milestone: holding the 100m sprint world record for the longest duration ever recorded. Surpassing the previous record set by American sprinter Jim Hines in 1968, Bolt’s achievement solidifies his status as one of the greatest athletes of all time.With eight Olympic gold medals to his name and a string of world records in his wake, Bolt’s dominance in the world of sprinting remains unparalleled. His electrifying performances captivated audiences worldwide, transcending the boundaries of sport and inspiring generations to push the limits of human potential.As the sporting world celebrates Bolt’s latest triumph, his legacy as the fastest man alive continues to inspire awe and admiration, setting a standard that may endure for generations to come.