DWYER ASTAPHAN WARNS: “THE SSZ ACT IS A TICKING TIME BOMB!

Former Labour Minister delivers searing rebuke of the Drew administration and the NIA, accusing both of “betraying public trust” and risking national sovereignty through secrecy, silence, and a lack of consultation.-

By SKN Times Political Commentary Desk | October 2025The voice of conscience has spoken — and it’s shaking the foundations of government.In a blistering and deeply analytical address on his weekly podcast, former Labour Minister Dwyer Astaphan delivered what may be one of the most devastating critiques yet of the Special Sustainability Zones (SSZ) Authorization Act, 2025, describing it as “a complicated, sovereignty-threatening proposition born in secrecy and arrogance.”Astaphan, a seasoned political mind and former Cabinet insider, minced no words: both the federal government of Dr. Terrance Drew and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) have “dropped the ball” by failing to consult the people of St. Kitts and Nevis before enacting one of the most consequential pieces of legislation in the nation’s post-independence history.> “Consultation after legislation,” Astaphan thundered, “is not transparency — it’s damage control. Both administrations knew of this project for a long time and chose silence over sense, secrecy over democracy.”—A WARNING FROM HISTORY — AND A CALL FOR NATIONAL VIGILANCEAstaphan’s critique was not just political—it was historical and prophetic. Drawing parallels to the infamous 2007 land deal, when 2,500 acres of St. Kitts were signed away under questionable terms, he warned that the SSZ could be even more dangerous:> “This is not about fiscal incentives for a 10-room hotel. This is a massive ceding of land and control that could imperil our sovereignty, governance, and democracy for generations.”He noted that the SSZ legislation grants powers so broad, and oversight so limited, that it could effectively create a state within a state, one potentially shielded from national laws, institutions, and scrutiny.Astaphan emphasized that even “private” land transactions involving foreigners require government-issued landholding licenses and Cabinet oversight — making it impossible to claim that the SSZ is purely a private development.> “Every square inch of this country’s soil is tied to our collective patrimony,” he warned. “To treat it as a corporate playground is to betray the living, the unborn, and the spirit of our nation.”—A STINGING REBUKE TO THE SILENT ELITESIn a particularly scathing segment, Astaphan blasted the legal fraternity and civil institutions for their deafening silence:> “If the guard is asleep, those he guards are in trouble,” he said. “Our legal profession has been mute — when it should be the first to defend our constitution, our laws, and our governance.”He commended Charles Wilkin KC for raising critical red flags — from executive overreach and environmental ambiguity to fiscal loopholes, beach access, and land acquisition concerns. Wilkin’s analysis, Astaphan said, exposes the Act’s “gaping legal holes” and “potential diplomatic fallout.”But his sharpest warning came on the issue of money and power:> “If left unchecked,” he cautioned, “the SSZ Act could allow the rich and powerful to buy elections and decision-makers. That’s how democracy dies — not with a coup, but with a contract.”—THE DESTINY PARADOX — DEVELOPMENT OR DOMINION?Astaphan also called out the developers, believed to be associated with the so-called “Destiny City” project, questioning their intentions and demanding full disclosure.> “We don’t want another cat in another bag,” he said. “Who are these people? What due diligence has been done? What safeguards are in place? And why are the people being left in the dark about land that belongs to them?”He warned that without proper public engagement, the SSZ could trigger social unrest, economic distortion, and even corruption, undermining public institutions like the National Bank and Development Bank, and risking the country’s diplomatic credibility in CARICOM and the OECS.—A FINAL VERDICT — AND A NATIONAL WAKE-UP CALLIn his closing remarks, Astaphan delivered what may go down as one of the most resonant political warnings of the decade:> “If we allow this to go on as is, we will plunge into a dark hole. Your land, your vote, your government, your destiny — and your patrimony — will no longer be yours. That, we cannot allow.”He urged both the Drew administration and the NIA to halt all SSZ-related transactions, convene a public inquiry, and engage independent legal, environmental, and economic experts before proceeding.> “We must be the architects of our destiny,” he concluded. “Not tenants of someone else’s empire.”—THE SKN TIMES VIEWAstaphan’s commentary may be the most articulate and fearless dissection yet of the SSZ controversy — exposing not just the flaws of the law, but the moral decay of governance that allowed it.In an era of polished press releases and rehearsed soundbites, his call for truth and transparency reminds the nation of a simple but powerful truth:> Democracy dies not in chaos — but in silence.And as Dwyer Astaphan’s words echo across St. Kitts and Nevis, one thing is certain — the people are listening now.